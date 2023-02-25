Michigan State vs. Penn State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Saturday's contest between the Michigan State Spartans (14-13) and the Penn State Lady Lions (13-15) at Bryce Jordan Center has a projected final score of 75-70 based on our computer prediction, with Michigan State coming out on top. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on February 25.
The Spartans' last contest on Wednesday ended in a 71-67 win over Minnesota.
Michigan State vs. Penn State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania
Michigan State vs. Penn State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Michigan State 75, Penn State 70
Michigan State Schedule Analysis
- The Spartans' signature victory this season came against the Indiana Hoosiers, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 2). The Spartans secured the 83-78 win at home on December 29.
- The Spartans have 10 losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.
Michigan State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 81-75 at home over Penn State (No. 109) on February 12
- 71-64 on the road over Northwestern (No. 134) on January 2
- 88-63 on the road over Wisconsin (No. 138) on February 8
- 71-67 at home over Minnesota (No. 141) on February 22
- 85-63 at home over Rutgers (No. 171) on January 22
Michigan State Performance Insights
- The Spartans have a +324 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.0 points per game. They're putting up 78.3 points per game, 15th in college basketball, and are giving up 66.3 per outing to rank 239th in college basketball.
- In 2022-23, Michigan State has put up 74.4 points per game in Big Ten action, and 78.3 overall.
- The Spartans average 82.0 points per game at home, and 74.3 away.
- At home Michigan State is giving up 61.7 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than it is away (72.0).
- Over their past 10 games, the Spartans are putting up 73.2 points per contest, 5.1 fewer points than their season average (78.3).
