Saturday's contest between the Michigan State Spartans (14-13) and the Penn State Lady Lions (13-15) at Bryce Jordan Center has a projected final score of 75-70 based on our computer prediction, with Michigan State coming out on top. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on February 25.

The Spartans' last contest on Wednesday ended in a 71-67 win over Minnesota.

Michigan State vs. Penn State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania

Michigan State vs. Penn State Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 75, Penn State 70

Michigan State Schedule Analysis

The Spartans' signature victory this season came against the Indiana Hoosiers, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 2). The Spartans secured the 83-78 win at home on December 29.

The Spartans have 10 losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.

Michigan State 2022-23 Best Wins

81-75 at home over Penn State (No. 109) on February 12

71-64 on the road over Northwestern (No. 134) on January 2

88-63 on the road over Wisconsin (No. 138) on February 8

71-67 at home over Minnesota (No. 141) on February 22

85-63 at home over Rutgers (No. 171) on January 22

Michigan State Performance Insights