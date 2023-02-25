The Iowa Hawkeyes (17-11, 9-8 Big Ten) hope to build on a seven-game home winning streak when hosting the Michigan State Spartans (17-10, 9-7 Big Ten) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Iowa vs. Michigan State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Michigan State vs. Iowa Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Michigan State vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Iowa Moneyline Michigan State Moneyline
BetMGM Iowa (-5.5) 145.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Iowa (-5.5) 145 - - Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Iowa (-5) 144.5 -227 +185 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Iowa (-5.5) 145.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Michigan State vs. Iowa Betting Trends

  • Michigan State has compiled a 13-12-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • The Spartans have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.
  • Iowa has covered 12 times in 25 matchups with a spread this season.
  • A total of 13 out of the Hawkeyes' 25 games this season have hit the over.

Michigan State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +10000
  • In terms of their national championship odds, the Spartans have had the 58th-biggest change this season, dropping from +6000 at the beginning to +10000.
  • With odds of +10000, Michigan State has been given a 1% chance of winning the national championship.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.