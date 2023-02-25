The Iowa Hawkeyes (17-11, 9-8 Big Ten) will be attempting to extend a seven-game home winning streak when taking on the Michigan State Spartans (17-10, 9-7 Big Ten) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN.

In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Michigan State vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Michigan State Stats Insights

The Spartans have shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points fewer than the 46.8% shooting opponents of the Hawkeyes have averaged.

Michigan State has compiled an 8-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46.8% from the field.

The Hawkeyes are the rebounding team in the country, the Spartans rank 283rd.

The Spartans put up an average of 68.5 points per game, just 4.8 fewer points than the 73.3 the Hawkeyes allow to opponents.

When Michigan State allows fewer than 79.3 points, it is 17-7.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison

Michigan State averages 69.6 points per game at home, and 63.7 on the road.

The Spartans allow 60.2 points per game at home, and 68.1 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Michigan State drains fewer treys on the road (4.9 per game) than at home (8.8), and makes a lower percentage on the road (33.3%) than at home (40.6%) too.

Michigan State Schedule