Detroit Mercy vs. Wright State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest between the Wright State Raiders (6-23) and Detroit Mercy Titans (5-23) matching up at Wright State University Nutter Center has a projected final score of 71-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Wright State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Titans' last outing on Thursday ended in a 65-46 loss to Northern Kentucky.
Detroit Mercy vs. Wright State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio
Detroit Mercy vs. Wright State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Wright State 71, Detroit Mercy 64
Detroit Mercy Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Titans took down the IUPUI Jaguars 57-48 on February 16.
- The Raiders have tied for the 92nd-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country according to the RPI (five).
- Detroit Mercy has nine losses to Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 26th-most in the nation.
Detroit Mercy 2022-23 Best Wins
- 61-55 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 287) on February 9
- 64-58 at home over Robert Morris (No. 287) on January 7
- 70-65 at home over Canisius (No. 320) on November 13
Detroit Mercy Performance Insights
- The Titans put up 55.3 points per game (339th in college basketball) while allowing 71.8 per outing (332nd in college basketball). They have a -462 scoring differential and have been outscored by 16.5 points per game.
- In Horizon games, Detroit Mercy has averaged 2.1 fewer points (53.2) than overall (55.3) in 2022-23.
- At home the Titans are scoring 62.1 points per game, 13.6 more than they are averaging on the road (48.5).
- Detroit Mercy allows 72.2 points per game at home, and 71.4 away.
- While the Titans are posting 55.3 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark over their past 10 games, producing 57.4 a contest.
