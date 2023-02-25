Saturday's contest between the Wright State Raiders (6-23) and Detroit Mercy Titans (5-23) matching up at Wright State University Nutter Center has a projected final score of 71-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Wright State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Titans' last outing on Thursday ended in a 65-46 loss to Northern Kentucky.

Detroit Mercy vs. Wright State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio

Detroit Mercy vs. Wright State Score Prediction

Prediction: Wright State 71, Detroit Mercy 64

Detroit Mercy Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Titans took down the IUPUI Jaguars 57-48 on February 16.

The Raiders have tied for the 92nd-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country according to the RPI (five).

Detroit Mercy has nine losses to Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 26th-most in the nation.

Detroit Mercy 2022-23 Best Wins

61-55 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 287) on February 9

64-58 at home over Robert Morris (No. 287) on January 7

70-65 at home over Canisius (No. 320) on November 13

Detroit Mercy Performance Insights