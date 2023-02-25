Central Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Saturday's contest between the Northern Illinois Huskies (14-12) and the Central Michigan Chippewas (6-20) at NIU Convocation Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-64 and heavily favors Northern Illinois to take home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Chippewas lost their most recent outing 80-72 against Bowling Green on Wednesday.
Central Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois
Central Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northern Illinois 75, Central Michigan 64
Central Michigan Schedule Analysis
- The Chippewas' best win this season came against the North Dakota State Bison, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 177) in our computer rankings. The Chippewas took home the 66-65 win at home on December 3.
- Central Michigan has the most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (eight).
Central Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-62 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 196) on January 4
- 72-71 at home over Buffalo (No. 250) on February 11
- 83-80 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 253) on February 15
- 69-66 at home over Ohio (No. 289) on January 25
- 80-62 at home over Chicago State (No. 356) on January 1
Central Michigan Performance Insights
- The Chippewas put up 64.4 points per game (192nd in college basketball) while giving up 74.5 per outing (350th in college basketball). They have a -262 scoring differential and have been outscored by 10.1 points per game.
- Central Michigan has averaged 3.1 more points in MAC games (67.5) than overall (64.4).
- The Chippewas score 66.8 points per game at home, and 64.3 on the road.
- Central Michigan is giving up fewer points at home (72.3 per game) than away (77.6).
- The Chippewas have fared better offensively over their last 10 games, posting 67.8 points per contest, 3.4 more than their season average of 64.4.
