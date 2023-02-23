Thursday's contest between the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (12-15) and the Wright State Raiders (5-23) at Wright State University Nutter Center should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-69, with Oakland taking home the win. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on February 23.

The Golden Grizzlies head into this matchup on the heels of a 66-65 victory against Detroit Mercy on Monday.

Oakland vs. Wright State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio

Oakland vs. Wright State Score Prediction

Prediction: Oakland 70, Wright State 69

Oakland Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Golden Grizzlies defeated the Northern Kentucky Norse 74-67 on January 13.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Raiders are 1-5 (.167%) -- tied for the 84th-most losses.

Oakland 2022-23 Best Wins

74-67 at home over Akron (No. 187) on November 7

66-64 on the road over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 253) on December 4

74-71 at home over Milwaukee (No. 254) on February 3

82-74 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 264) on December 17

71-60 at home over Central Michigan (No. 286) on November 12

Oakland Performance Insights