The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-17) will attempt to end a five-game road losing skid at the Michigan Wolverines (20-7) on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Michigan vs. Rutgers Scoring Comparison

  • The Scarlet Knights put up only 1.5 more points per game (64.2) than the Wolverines allow (62.7).
  • Rutgers is 10-4 when giving up fewer than 75.2 points.
  • Rutgers is 9-5 when it scores more than 62.7 points.
  • The 75.2 points per game the Wolverines average are only 1.2 more points than the Scarlet Knights allow (74.0).
  • Michigan has a 15-2 record when scoring more than 74.0 points.
  • Michigan has a 13-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.2 points.
  • The Wolverines are making 47.2% of their shots from the field, 3.6% lower than the Scarlet Knights concede to opponents (50.8%).

Michigan Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/12/2023 Nebraska W 80-75 Crisler Center
2/16/2023 @ Indiana L 68-52 Assembly Hall
2/20/2023 Ohio State L 74-61 Crisler Center
2/23/2023 Rutgers - Crisler Center
2/26/2023 @ Wisconsin - Kohl Center

