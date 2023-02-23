How to Watch the Michigan vs. Rutgers Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 23
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 2:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-17) will attempt to end a five-game road losing skid at the Michigan Wolverines (20-7) on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Michigan vs. Rutgers Scoring Comparison
- The Scarlet Knights put up only 1.5 more points per game (64.2) than the Wolverines allow (62.7).
- Rutgers is 10-4 when giving up fewer than 75.2 points.
- Rutgers is 9-5 when it scores more than 62.7 points.
- The 75.2 points per game the Wolverines average are only 1.2 more points than the Scarlet Knights allow (74.0).
- Michigan has a 15-2 record when scoring more than 74.0 points.
- Michigan has a 13-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.2 points.
- The Wolverines are making 47.2% of their shots from the field, 3.6% lower than the Scarlet Knights concede to opponents (50.8%).
Michigan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/12/2023
|Nebraska
|W 80-75
|Crisler Center
|2/16/2023
|@ Indiana
|L 68-52
|Assembly Hall
|2/20/2023
|Ohio State
|L 74-61
|Crisler Center
|2/23/2023
|Rutgers
|-
|Crisler Center
|2/26/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|-
|Kohl Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.