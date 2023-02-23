Jalen Duren's Detroit Pistons match up versus the Orlando Magic at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Duren, in his previous game (February 15 loss against the Celtics) posted two points and eight rebounds.

Below we will look at Duren's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Jalen Duren Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 8.6 10.8 Rebounds 8.5 8.7 8.7 Assists -- 1.1 1.5 PRA 19.5 18.4 21 PR 18.5 17.3 19.5



Jalen Duren Insights vs. the Magic

Duren has taken 5.6 shots per game this season and made 3.6 per game, which account for 5.5% and 7.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

Duren's opponents, the Magic, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th in the NBA with 101.5 possessions per game, while his Pistons average the eighth-most possessions per game with 103.4.

The Magic give up 113.7 points per contest, 17th-ranked in the NBA.

Conceding 42.1 rebounds per game, the Magic are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Magic are the 19th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 25.7 assists per contest.

Jalen Duren vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/28/2022 34 7 18 4 0 1 0 10/19/2022 22 14 10 1 0 3 0

