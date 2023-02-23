Thursday's game that pits the Northern Kentucky Norse (15-12) versus the Detroit Mercy Titans (5-22) at BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-55 in favor of Northern Kentucky, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.

The Titans' last outing was a 66-65 loss to Oakland on Monday.

Detroit Mercy vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky in Highland Heights, Kentucky

Detroit Mercy vs. Northern Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Kentucky 75, Detroit Mercy 55

Detroit Mercy Schedule Analysis

The Titans picked up their best win of the season on February 16, when they beat the IUPUI Jaguars, who rank No. 174 in our computer rankings, 57-48.

Detroit Mercy has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (10).

Detroit Mercy 2022-23 Best Wins

61-55 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 287) on February 9

64-58 at home over Robert Morris (No. 287) on January 7

70-65 at home over Canisius (No. 320) on November 13

Detroit Mercy Performance Insights