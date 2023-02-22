Western Michigan vs. Ball State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:43 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Wednesday's contest that pits the Ball State Cardinals (22-5) versus the Western Michigan Broncos (10-15) at John E. Worthen Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-60 in favor of Ball State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on February 22.
The Broncos' last game was a 65-53 loss to Bowling Green on Saturday.
Western Michigan vs. Ball State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Western Michigan vs. Ball State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Ball State 78, Western Michigan 60
Western Michigan Schedule Analysis
- In terms of their signature win this season, the Broncos beat the Youngstown State Penguins at home on November 22 by a score of 62-54.
- The Broncos have six losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 46th-most in Division 1.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Western Michigan is 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 23rd-most losses.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Cardinals are 5-2 (.714%) -- tied for the 61st-most wins.
Western Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-70 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 174) on January 11
- 76-71 at home over Akron (No. 187) on February 4
- 77-67 at home over Indiana State (No. 228) on December 10
- 68-56 at home over Buffalo (No. 253) on January 21
- 68-57 on the road over Ohio (No. 284) on January 18
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Western Michigan Performance Insights
- The Broncos have been outscored by 6.5 points per game (posting 63 points per game, 225th in college basketball, while conceding 69.5 per contest, 302nd in college basketball) and have a -164 scoring differential.
- In conference play, Western Michigan is putting up fewer points (59.9 per game) than it is overall (63) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Broncos are scoring 6.5 more points per game at home (66.6) than away (60.1).
- At home Western Michigan is conceding 63.4 points per game, 11.0 fewer points than it is away (74.4).
- The Broncos are putting up 56.5 points per contest in their past 10 games, which is 6.5 fewer points than their average for the season (63).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.