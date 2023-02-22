Michigan State vs. Minnesota Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:43 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Wednesday's contest at Jack Breslin Students Events Center has the Michigan State Spartans (13-13) going head to head against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-17) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 22). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 80-66 win as our model heavily favors Michigan State.
In their last game on Saturday, the Spartans suffered a 66-61 loss to Maryland.
Michigan State vs. Minnesota Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Michigan State vs. Minnesota Score Prediction
- Prediction: Michigan State 80, Minnesota 66
Michigan State Schedule Analysis
- The Spartans defeated the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers in an 83-78 win on December 29, which was their signature victory of the season.
- The Spartans have 10 losses against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the ninth-most in Division 1.
Michigan State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 81-75 at home over Penn State (No. 98) on February 12
- 71-64 on the road over Northwestern (No. 137) on January 2
- 88-63 on the road over Wisconsin (No. 150) on February 8
- 85-63 at home over Rutgers (No. 159) on January 22
- 97-49 at home over Western Michigan (No. 241) on November 13
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Michigan State Performance Insights
- The Spartans' +320 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 78.6 points per game (14th in college basketball) while allowing 66.3 per contest (237th in college basketball).
- With 74.6 points per game in Big Ten tilts, Michigan State is posting 4 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (78.6 PPG).
- The Spartans put up 82.7 points per game when playing at home, compared to 74.3 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 8.4 points per contest.
- Defensively, Michigan State has been better at home this season, giving up 61.4 points per game, compared to 72.0 in road games.
- The Spartans' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, putting up 74.1 points a contest compared to the 78.6 they've averaged this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.