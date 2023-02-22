Wednesday's contest at Jack Breslin Students Events Center has the Michigan State Spartans (13-13) going head to head against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-17) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 22). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 80-66 win as our model heavily favors Michigan State.

In their last game on Saturday, the Spartans suffered a 66-61 loss to Maryland.

Michigan State vs. Minnesota Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Michigan State vs. Minnesota Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 80, Minnesota 66

Michigan State Schedule Analysis

The Spartans defeated the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers in an 83-78 win on December 29, which was their signature victory of the season.

The Spartans have 10 losses against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the ninth-most in Division 1.

Michigan State 2022-23 Best Wins

81-75 at home over Penn State (No. 98) on February 12

71-64 on the road over Northwestern (No. 137) on January 2

88-63 on the road over Wisconsin (No. 150) on February 8

85-63 at home over Rutgers (No. 159) on January 22

97-49 at home over Western Michigan (No. 241) on November 13

Michigan State Performance Insights