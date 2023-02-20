How to Watch the Michigan vs. Ohio State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 20
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 2:16 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Michigan Wolverines (20-6) face the Ohio State Buckeyes (22-5) on Monday at 7:00 PM ET in Big Ten action, aiting on Fox Sports 1.
Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, February 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
Michigan vs. Ohio State Scoring Comparison
- The Buckeyes' 81.6 points per game are 19.3 more points than the 62.3 the Wolverines allow to opponents.
- Ohio State has a 19-1 record when allowing fewer than 75.7 points.
- Ohio State has put together a 22-3 record in games it scores more than 62.3 points.
- The Wolverines average 9.5 more points per game (75.7) than the Buckeyes give up (66.2).
- Michigan is 19-3 when scoring more than 66.2 points.
- Michigan's record is 20-4 when it gives up fewer than 81.6 points.
- This season the Wolverines are shooting 47.5% from the field, 5.6% higher than the Buckeyes concede.
- The Buckeyes' 47.2 shooting percentage from the field is 7.5 higher than the Wolverines have given up.
Michigan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/5/2023
|@ Michigan State
|W 77-67
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|2/12/2023
|Nebraska
|W 80-75
|Crisler Center
|2/16/2023
|@ Indiana
|L 68-52
|Assembly Hall
|2/20/2023
|Ohio State
|-
|Crisler Center
|2/23/2023
|Rutgers
|-
|Crisler Center
|2/26/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|-
|Kohl Center
