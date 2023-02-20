The Michigan Wolverines (20-6) face the Ohio State Buckeyes (22-5) on Monday at 7:00 PM ET in Big Ten action, aiting on Fox Sports 1.

Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Michigan vs. Ohio State Scoring Comparison

  • The Buckeyes' 81.6 points per game are 19.3 more points than the 62.3 the Wolverines allow to opponents.
  • Ohio State has a 19-1 record when allowing fewer than 75.7 points.
  • Ohio State has put together a 22-3 record in games it scores more than 62.3 points.
  • The Wolverines average 9.5 more points per game (75.7) than the Buckeyes give up (66.2).
  • Michigan is 19-3 when scoring more than 66.2 points.
  • Michigan's record is 20-4 when it gives up fewer than 81.6 points.
  • This season the Wolverines are shooting 47.5% from the field, 5.6% higher than the Buckeyes concede.
  • The Buckeyes' 47.2 shooting percentage from the field is 7.5 higher than the Wolverines have given up.

Michigan Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/5/2023 @ Michigan State W 77-67 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
2/12/2023 Nebraska W 80-75 Crisler Center
2/16/2023 @ Indiana L 68-52 Assembly Hall
2/20/2023 Ohio State - Crisler Center
2/23/2023 Rutgers - Crisler Center
2/26/2023 @ Wisconsin - Kohl Center

