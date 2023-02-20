Detroit Mercy vs. Oakland Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 20
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:43 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Monday's game between the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (11-15) and Detroit Mercy Titans (5-21) going head to head at Athletics Center O'rena has a projected final score of 70-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Oakland, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on February 20.
The Titans won their most recent game 57-48 against IUPUI on Thursday.
Detroit Mercy vs. Oakland Game Info
- When: Monday, February 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Detroit Mercy vs. Oakland Score Prediction
- Prediction: Oakland 70, Detroit Mercy 60
Detroit Mercy Schedule Analysis
- The Titans' best win this season came in a 57-48 victory against the IUPUI Jaguars on February 16.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Detroit Mercy is 4-9 (.308%) -- tied for the 27th-most defeats.
Detroit Mercy 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-58 at home over Robert Morris (No. 291) on January 7
- 61-55 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 291) on February 9
- 70-65 at home over Canisius (No. 320) on November 13
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Detroit Mercy Performance Insights
- The Titans put up 55.3 points per game (338th in college basketball) while allowing 72.3 per outing (337th in college basketball). They have a -442 scoring differential and have been outscored by 17 points per game.
- In 2022-23, Detroit Mercy has put up 52.9 points per game in Horizon play, and 55.3 overall.
- At home, the Titans score 62.1 points per game. Away, they average 47.3.
- In 2022-23 Detroit Mercy is allowing 0.1 fewer points per game at home (72.2) than on the road (72.3).
- The Titans have performed better offensively over their past 10 games, posting 58 points per contest, 2.7 more than their season average of 55.3.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.