Saturday's game that pits the IUPUI Jaguars (14-12) versus the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (11-14) at Athletics Center O'rena has a projected final score of 71-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of IUPUI, who is slightly favored in this matchup. Game time is at 2:00 PM on February 18.

In their last time out, the Golden Grizzlies lost 74-43 to Robert Morris on Saturday.

Oakland vs. IUPUI Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan

Oakland vs. IUPUI Score Prediction

Prediction: IUPUI 71, Oakland 67

Oakland Schedule Analysis

The Golden Grizzlies' signature win this season came against the Northern Kentucky Norse, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 143) in our computer rankings. The Golden Grizzlies secured the 74-67 win at home on January 13.

Oakland 2022-23 Best Wins

74-67 at home over Akron (No. 165) on November 7

66-64 on the road over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 258) on December 4

74-71 at home over Milwaukee (No. 262) on February 3

82-74 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 266) on December 17

71-60 at home over Central Michigan (No. 281) on November 12

Oakland Performance Insights