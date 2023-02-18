Michigan State vs. Maryland Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Saturday's game that pits the Maryland Terrapins (21-5) versus the Michigan State Spartans (13-12) at Jack Breslin Students Events Center has a projected final score of 76-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Maryland, who is slightly favored in this matchup. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM on February 18.
The Spartans head into this game after an 81-75 victory over Penn State on Sunday.
Michigan State vs. Maryland Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: B1G+
Michigan State vs. Maryland Score Prediction
- Prediction: Maryland 76, Michigan State 70
Michigan State Schedule Analysis
- The Spartans' best win of the season came in an 83-78 victory versus the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers on December 29.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Spartans are 1-9 (.100%) -- tied for the 10th-most losses.
Michigan State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 81-75 at home over Penn State (No. 97) on February 12
- 71-64 on the road over Northwestern (No. 131) on January 2
- 88-63 on the road over Wisconsin (No. 149) on February 8
- 85-63 at home over Rutgers (No. 170) on January 22
- 97-49 at home over Western Michigan (No. 232) on November 13
Michigan State Performance Insights
- The Spartans average 79.3 points per game (13th in college basketball) while allowing 66.3 per outing (239th in college basketball). They have a +325 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13.0 points per game.
- Offensively, Michigan State is putting up 75.6 points per game this season in conference tilts. As a comparison, its season average (79.3 points per game) is 3.7 PPG higher.
- Offensively the Spartans have performed better when playing at home this season, scoring 84.1 points per game, compared to 74.3 per game on the road.
- In 2022-23, Michigan State is giving up 61.1 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is allowing 72.0.
- On offense, the Spartans have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 76.5 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 79.3 they've racked up over the course of this year.
