Saturday's contest at Savage Arena has the Toledo Rockets (20-4) going head to head against the Eastern Michigan Eagles (13-11) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 18). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 75-57 win as our model heavily favors Toledo.

The Eagles are coming off of a 72-70 loss to Akron in their most recent game on Wednesday.

Eastern Michigan vs. Toledo Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Eastern Michigan vs. Toledo Score Prediction

Prediction: Toledo 75, Eastern Michigan 57

Eastern Michigan Schedule Analysis

Against the IUPUI Jaguars on November 23, the Eagles secured their signature win of the season, a 71-49 home victory.

According to the RPI, the Rockets have five wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 54th-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Eastern Michigan is 10-5 (.667%) -- tied for the 49th-most wins.

Eastern Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins

66-61 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 187) on January 21

73-55 at home over North Dakota State (No. 189) on December 1

51-44 on the road over Xavier (No. 230) on December 17

62-51 on the road over Western Michigan (No. 238) on January 25

68-58 at home over Western Michigan (No. 238) on February 11

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Eastern Michigan Performance Insights