Central Michigan vs. Ohio Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Ohio Bobcats (5-19) and Central Michigan Chippewas (6-18) squaring off at Convocation Center Ohio has a projected final score of 69-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Ohio, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 1:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Chippewas took care of business in their last game 83-80 against Miami (OH) on Wednesday.
Central Michigan vs. Ohio Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio
Central Michigan vs. Ohio Score Prediction
- Prediction: Ohio 69, Central Michigan 67
Central Michigan Schedule Analysis
- When the Chippewas took down the Northern Illinois Huskies, who are ranked No. 187 in our computer rankings, on January 4 by a score of 79-62, it was their signature victory of the year so far.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Central Michigan is 0-7 (.000%) -- tied for the second-most losses.
- The Bobcats have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (six).
Central Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-65 at home over North Dakota State (No. 189) on December 3
- 72-71 at home over Buffalo (No. 244) on February 11
- 83-80 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 268) on February 15
- 69-66 at home over Ohio (No. 285) on January 25
- 80-62 at home over Chicago State (No. 357) on January 1
Central Michigan Performance Insights
- The Chippewas have been outscored by 10.3 points per game (posting 63.6 points per game, 210th in college basketball, while giving up 73.9 per outing, 347th in college basketball) and have a -246 scoring differential.
- In MAC games, Central Michigan has averaged 3 more points (66.6) than overall (63.6) in 2022-23.
- At home the Chippewas are putting up 66.3 points per game, 3.1 more than they are averaging on the road (63.2).
- At home Central Michigan is conceding 71.7 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than it is on the road (77.1).
- The Chippewas are putting up 65.6 points per game in their past 10 games, which is 2.0 more than their average for the season (63.6).
