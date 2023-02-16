Detroit Mercy vs. IUPUI Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:43 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest that pits the IUPUI Jaguars (14-11) versus the Detroit Mercy Titans (4-21) at Calihan Hall has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-48 in favor of IUPUI, who is heavily favored according to our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 16.
The Titans head into this game following a 72-67 loss to Youngstown State on Saturday.
Detroit Mercy vs. IUPUI Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan
Detroit Mercy vs. IUPUI Score Prediction
- Prediction: IUPUI 77, Detroit Mercy 48
Detroit Mercy Schedule Analysis
- On February 9, the Titans claimed their signature win of the season, a 61-55 victory over the Robert Morris Colonials, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 270) in our computer rankings.
- The Titans have tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country (nine).
- Detroit Mercy has tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (nine).
Detroit Mercy 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-58 at home over Robert Morris (No. 270) on January 7
- 70-65 at home over Canisius (No. 331) on November 13
Detroit Mercy Performance Insights
- The Titans' -451 scoring differential (being outscored by 18.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 55.2 points per game (339th in college basketball) while allowing 73.2 per contest (343rd in college basketball).
- In conference matchups, Detroit Mercy puts up fewer points per contest (52.6) than its season average (55.2).
- The Titans are putting up 62.5 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 47.3 points per contest.
- In home games, Detroit Mercy is allowing 1.8 more points per game (74.1) than away from home (72.3).
- In their last 10 games, the Titans have been scoring 59.2 points per contest, an average that's slightly higher than the 55.2 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
