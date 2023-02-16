Thursday's contest that pits the IUPUI Jaguars (14-11) versus the Detroit Mercy Titans (4-21) at Calihan Hall has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-48 in favor of IUPUI, who is heavily favored according to our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 16.

The Titans head into this game following a 72-67 loss to Youngstown State on Saturday.

Detroit Mercy vs. IUPUI Game Info

  • When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan

Detroit Mercy vs. IUPUI Score Prediction

  • Prediction: IUPUI 77, Detroit Mercy 48

Detroit Mercy Schedule Analysis

  • On February 9, the Titans claimed their signature win of the season, a 61-55 victory over the Robert Morris Colonials, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 270) in our computer rankings.
  • The Titans have tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country (nine).
  • Detroit Mercy has tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (nine).

Detroit Mercy 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 64-58 at home over Robert Morris (No. 270) on January 7
  • 70-65 at home over Canisius (No. 331) on November 13

Detroit Mercy Performance Insights

  • The Titans' -451 scoring differential (being outscored by 18.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 55.2 points per game (339th in college basketball) while allowing 73.2 per contest (343rd in college basketball).
  • In conference matchups, Detroit Mercy puts up fewer points per contest (52.6) than its season average (55.2).
  • The Titans are putting up 62.5 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 47.3 points per contest.
  • In home games, Detroit Mercy is allowing 1.8 more points per game (74.1) than away from home (72.3).
  • In their last 10 games, the Titans have been scoring 59.2 points per contest, an average that's slightly higher than the 55.2 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

