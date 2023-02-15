Western Michigan vs. Toledo Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 15
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 12:42 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's contest between the Toledo Rockets (19-4) and the Western Michigan Broncos (10-13) at University Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-60, with heavily favored Toledo taking home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 15.
The Broncos lost their most recent matchup 68-58 against Eastern Michigan on Saturday.
Western Michigan vs. Toledo Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Western Michigan vs. Toledo Score Prediction
- Prediction: Toledo 70, Western Michigan 60
Western Michigan Schedule Analysis
- The Broncos' best win this season came in a 68-56 victory on January 21 over the Buffalo Bulls, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 57) in our computer rankings.
Western Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-71 at home over Akron (No. 147) on February 4
- 68-57 on the road over Ohio (No. 155) on January 18
- 62-54 at home over Youngstown State (No. 168) on November 22
- 79-70 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 172) on January 11
- 77-67 at home over Indiana State (No. 224) on December 10
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Western Michigan Performance Insights
- The Broncos average 64.2 points per game (198th in college basketball) while allowing 69.5 per contest (303rd in college basketball). They have a -121 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 5.3 points per game.
- Western Michigan is posting 61.8 points per game this season in conference games, which is 2.4 fewer points per game than its season average (64.2).
- When playing at home, the Broncos are averaging 10.6 more points per game (70.7) than they are when playing on the road (60.1).
- Western Michigan is allowing 61.9 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 12.5 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (74.4).
- The Broncos' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, scoring 61.8 points a contest compared to the 64.2 they've averaged this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.