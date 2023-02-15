How to Watch Oakland vs. IUPUI on TV or Live Stream - February 15
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 9:25 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The IUPUI Jaguars (4-23, 1-15 Horizon) will attempt to halt a 14-game road losing skid at the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (11-16, 9-7 Horizon) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Oakland vs. IUPUI Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Oakland Stats Insights
- The Golden Grizzlies are shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Jaguars allow to opponents.
- Oakland has a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.
- The Jaguars are the 350th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Golden Grizzlies sit at 298th.
- The Golden Grizzlies record 73 points per game, only 3.1 fewer points than the 76.1 the Jaguars give up.
- Oakland has a 6-3 record when scoring more than 76.1 points.
Oakland Home & Away Comparison
- Oakland is scoring 79.5 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 9.9 more points than it is averaging in road games (69.6).
- Defensively the Golden Grizzlies have been better in home games this year, allowing 74.2 points per game, compared to 75.9 away from home.
- Oakland is averaging 7.5 treys per game with a 32.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 0.1 more threes and 2.6% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (7.4 threes per game, 30.3% three-point percentage).
Oakland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/4/2023
|Cleveland State
|W 92-89
|Athletics Center O'rena
|2/9/2023
|@ Green Bay
|W 59-47
|Kress Events Center
|2/11/2023
|@ Milwaukee
|L 80-77
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|2/15/2023
|IUPUI
|-
|Athletics Center O'rena
|2/17/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|-
|Athletics Center O'rena
|2/23/2023
|Wright State
|-
|Athletics Center O'rena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.