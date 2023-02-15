Wednesday's game at Mackey Arena has the Purdue Boilermakers (17-7) going head to head against the Michigan State Spartans (13-12) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 15). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 70-67 win for Purdue, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Spartans came out on top in their last outing 81-75 against Penn State on Sunday.

Michigan State vs. Purdue Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Michigan State vs. Purdue Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 70, Michigan State 67

Michigan State Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Spartans defeated the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers, 83-78, on December 29.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Spartans are 2-8 (.200%) -- tied for the ninth-most defeats.

Michigan State 2022-23 Best Wins

71-64 on the road over Northwestern (No. 61) on January 2

85-63 at home over Rutgers (No. 131) on January 22

81-75 at home over Penn State (No. 156) on February 12

97-49 at home over Western Michigan (No. 177) on November 13

85-39 at home over Oakland (No. 214) on November 15

Michigan State Performance Insights