Michigan State vs. Purdue Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 15
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:42 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's game at Mackey Arena has the Purdue Boilermakers (17-7) going head to head against the Michigan State Spartans (13-12) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 15). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 70-67 win for Purdue, so it should be a tight matchup.
The Spartans came out on top in their last outing 81-75 against Penn State on Sunday.
Michigan State vs. Purdue Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
Michigan State vs. Purdue Score Prediction
- Prediction: Purdue 70, Michigan State 67
Michigan State Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Spartans defeated the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers, 83-78, on December 29.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Spartans are 2-8 (.200%) -- tied for the ninth-most defeats.
Michigan State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-64 on the road over Northwestern (No. 61) on January 2
- 85-63 at home over Rutgers (No. 131) on January 22
- 81-75 at home over Penn State (No. 156) on February 12
- 97-49 at home over Western Michigan (No. 177) on November 13
- 85-39 at home over Oakland (No. 214) on November 15
Michigan State Performance Insights
- The Spartans have a +325 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13 points per game. They're putting up 79.3 points per game, 13th in college basketball, and are giving up 66.3 per contest to rank 240th in college basketball.
- In conference action, Michigan State is scoring fewer points (75.6 per game) than it is overall (79.3) in 2022-23.
- The Spartans are putting up more points at home (84.1 per game) than on the road (74.3).
- At home Michigan State is allowing 61.1 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than it is on the road (72).
- The Spartans have played worse offensively in their last 10 games, scoring 76.5 points per contest, 2.8 fewer points their than season average of 79.3.
