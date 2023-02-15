The Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-16, 1-12 Big Ten) will try to snap an eight-game losing stretch when visiting the Michigan State Spartans (16-9, 8-6 Big Ten) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Michigan State vs. Minnesota Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan TV: BTN

Michigan State Stats Insights

This season, the Spartans have a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% higher than the 43.5% of shots the Golden Gophers' opponents have hit.

Michigan State has an 11-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.5% from the field.

The Spartans are the 113th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Gophers sit at 253rd.

The Spartans put up only 1.3 fewer points per game (67.9) than the Golden Gophers allow (69.2).

Michigan State is 8-1 when scoring more than 69.2 points.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, Michigan State is scoring 6.2 more points per game (68.8) than it is away from home (62.6).

The Spartans cede 59.8 points per game in home games this season, compared to 66.1 in away games.

At home, Michigan State is sinking 4.2 more three-pointers per game (8.8) than in away games (4.6). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (40.1%) compared to when playing on the road (32.7%).

Michigan State Schedule