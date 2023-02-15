How to Watch Michigan State vs. Minnesota on TV or Live Stream - February 15
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 9:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-16, 1-12 Big Ten) will try to snap an eight-game losing stretch when visiting the Michigan State Spartans (16-9, 8-6 Big Ten) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.
Michigan State vs. Minnesota Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
- TV: BTN
Michigan State Stats Insights
- This season, the Spartans have a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% higher than the 43.5% of shots the Golden Gophers' opponents have hit.
- Michigan State has an 11-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.5% from the field.
- The Spartans are the 113th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Gophers sit at 253rd.
- The Spartans put up only 1.3 fewer points per game (67.9) than the Golden Gophers allow (69.2).
- Michigan State is 8-1 when scoring more than 69.2 points.
Michigan State Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, Michigan State is scoring 6.2 more points per game (68.8) than it is away from home (62.6).
- The Spartans cede 59.8 points per game in home games this season, compared to 66.1 in away games.
- At home, Michigan State is sinking 4.2 more three-pointers per game (8.8) than in away games (4.6). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (40.1%) compared to when playing on the road (32.7%).
Michigan State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/4/2023
|@ Rutgers
|L 61-55
|Madison Square Garden
|2/7/2023
|Maryland
|W 63-58
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|2/12/2023
|@ Ohio State
|W 62-41
|Value City Arena
|2/15/2023
|Minnesota
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|2/18/2023
|@ Michigan
|-
|Crisler Center
|2/21/2023
|Indiana
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
