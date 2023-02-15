Pistons vs. Celtics Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - February 15
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:54 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Detroit Pistons (15-43) are 9.5-point underdogs as they try to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (41-17) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at TD Garden. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and BSDET.
Pistons vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and BSDET
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Pistons vs. Celtics Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 124 - Pistons 107
Spread & Total Prediction for Pistons vs. Celtics
- Pick ATS: Celtics (- 9.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (228.5)
- The Celtics' .517 ATS win percentage (30-25-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Pistons' .448 mark (26-31-1 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- Boston (7-7-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 9.5 points or more this season (46.7%) than Detroit (10-8-1) does as a 9.5+-point underdog (52.6%).
- When it comes to topping the total in 2022-23, Detroit and its opponents do it more often (55.2% of the time) than Boston and its opponents (51.7%).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Celtics are 39-15, while the Pistons are 13-41 as moneyline underdogs.
Pistons Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Detroit is 25th in the league on offense (112.3 points scored per game) and second-worst defensively (119.7 points conceded).
- With 22.8 assists per game, the Pistons are 25th in the league.
- The Pistons are 17th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (11.8 per game) and 20th in 3-point percentage (35.3%).
- Detroit attempts 62% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 38% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 70.4% of Detroit's baskets are 2-pointers, and 29.6% are 3-pointers.
