The Detroit Pistons (15-43) are 9.5-point underdogs as they try to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (41-17) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at TD Garden. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and BSDET.

Pistons vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and BSDET

NBCS-BOS and BSDET Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Pistons vs. Celtics Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 124 - Pistons 107

Spread & Total Prediction for Pistons vs. Celtics

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 9.5)

Celtics (- 9.5) Pick OU: Over (228.5)



The Celtics' .517 ATS win percentage (30-25-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Pistons' .448 mark (26-31-1 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Boston (7-7-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 9.5 points or more this season (46.7%) than Detroit (10-8-1) does as a 9.5+-point underdog (52.6%).

When it comes to topping the total in 2022-23, Detroit and its opponents do it more often (55.2% of the time) than Boston and its opponents (51.7%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Celtics are 39-15, while the Pistons are 13-41 as moneyline underdogs.

Pistons Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Detroit is 25th in the league on offense (112.3 points scored per game) and second-worst defensively (119.7 points conceded).

With 22.8 assists per game, the Pistons are 25th in the league.

The Pistons are 17th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (11.8 per game) and 20th in 3-point percentage (35.3%).

Detroit attempts 62% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 38% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 70.4% of Detroit's baskets are 2-pointers, and 29.6% are 3-pointers.

