Tuesday's 9:00 PM ET matchup between the Wisconsin Badgers (14-10, 6-8 Big Ten) and the Michigan Wolverines (14-11, 8-6 Big Ten) at Kohl Center features the Badgers' Steven Crowl and the Wolverines' Kobe Bufkin as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on ESPN2.

How to Watch Michigan vs. Wisconsin

Game Day: Tuesday, February 14

Tuesday, February 14 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Kohl Center

Kohl Center Location: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin TV: ESPN2

Michigan's Last Game

Michigan dropped its most recent game to the Indiana, 62-61, on Saturday. Hunter Dickinson was its high scorer with 16 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Hunter Dickinson 16 7 1 2 3 1 Kobe Bufkin 14 1 0 1 1 2 Jett Howard 12 2 2 0 1 2

Michigan Players to Watch

Dickinson tops the Wolverines in scoring (17.9 points per game) and rebounding (8.4), and posts 1.4 assists. He also posts 0.6 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.

Bufkin is averaging 12.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3 assists per contest, making 46.6% of his shots from the floor and 30.9% from 3-point range, with 1 treys per game.

Jett Howard is averaging 14.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, making 42.8% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 treys per contest.

Dug McDaniel is the Wolverines' top assist man (3.7 per game), and he delivers 7.1 points and 3.1 rebounds.

Terrance Williams II is averaging 6.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, making 40.4% of his shots from the field.

