Sunday's contest at Jack Breslin Students Events Center has the Michigan State Spartans (12-12) taking on the Penn State Lady Lions (13-11) at 3:00 PM ET (on February 12). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 76-66 victory as our model heavily favors Michigan State.

Their last time out, the Spartans won on Wednesday 88-63 against Wisconsin.

Michigan State vs. Penn State Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Michigan State vs. Penn State Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 76, Penn State 66

Michigan State Schedule Analysis

The Spartans beat the Indiana Hoosiers (No. 15 in our computer rankings) in an 83-78 win on December 29 -- their signature victory of the season.

The Spartans have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (eight).

Michigan State 2022-23 Best Wins

71-64 on the road over Northwestern (No. 61) on January 2

85-63 at home over Rutgers (No. 131) on January 22

97-49 at home over Western Michigan (No. 177) on November 13

85-39 at home over Oakland (No. 214) on November 15

88-63 on the road over Wisconsin (No. 215) on February 8

Michigan State Performance Insights