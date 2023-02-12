Sunday's contest at Jack Breslin Students Events Center has the Michigan State Spartans (12-12) taking on the Penn State Lady Lions (13-11) at 3:00 PM ET (on February 12). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 76-66 victory as our model heavily favors Michigan State.

Their last time out, the Spartans won on Wednesday 88-63 against Wisconsin.

Michigan State vs. Penn State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Michigan State vs. Penn State Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Michigan State 76, Penn State 66

Michigan State Schedule Analysis

  • The Spartans beat the Indiana Hoosiers (No. 15 in our computer rankings) in an 83-78 win on December 29 -- their signature victory of the season.
  • The Spartans have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (eight).

Michigan State 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 71-64 on the road over Northwestern (No. 61) on January 2
  • 85-63 at home over Rutgers (No. 131) on January 22
  • 97-49 at home over Western Michigan (No. 177) on November 13
  • 85-39 at home over Oakland (No. 214) on November 15
  • 88-63 on the road over Wisconsin (No. 215) on February 8

Michigan State Performance Insights

  • The Spartans average 79.3 points per game (14th in college basketball) while giving up 66.0 per contest (234th in college basketball). They have a +319 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13.3 points per game.
  • On offense, Michigan State is tallying 75.2 points per game this year in conference tilts. To compare, its overall average (79.3 points per game) is 4.1 PPG higher.
  • At home, the Spartans are scoring 10.1 more points per game (84.4) than they are in away games (74.3).
  • Michigan State surrenders 60.1 points per game in home games this season, compared to 72.0 away from home.
  • The Spartans have been scoring 75.5 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little lower than the 79.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

