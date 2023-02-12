The Michigan State Spartans (15-9, 7-6 Big Ten) will try to end a four-game road losing streak when taking on the Ohio State Buckeyes (11-13, 3-10 Big Ten) on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Value City Arena, airing at 1:00 PM ET on CBS.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Michigan State vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Michigan State Stats Insights

The Spartans' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Buckeyes have given up to their opponents (41.6%).

Michigan State has compiled a 12-5 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41.6% from the field.

The Spartans are the 120th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Buckeyes sit at 47th.

The Spartans score an average of 68.1 points per game, just 0.1 more points than the 68 the Buckeyes allow.

When Michigan State allows fewer than 75 points, it is 13-5.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 Michigan State is averaging 6.1 more points per game at home (68.8) than on the road (62.7).

The Spartans concede 59.8 points per game at home, and 69.7 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Michigan State knocks down fewer treys on the road (4.3 per game) than at home (8.8), and makes a lower percentage on the road (33%) than at home (40.1%) too.

Michigan State Schedule