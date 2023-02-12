How to Watch Michigan State vs. Ohio State on TV or Live Stream - February 12
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:25 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
The Michigan State Spartans (15-9, 7-6 Big Ten) will try to end a four-game road losing streak when taking on the Ohio State Buckeyes (11-13, 3-10 Big Ten) on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Value City Arena, airing at 1:00 PM ET on CBS.
Michigan State vs. Ohio State Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- TV: CBS
Michigan State Stats Insights
- The Spartans' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Buckeyes have given up to their opponents (41.6%).
- Michigan State has compiled a 12-5 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41.6% from the field.
- The Spartans are the 120th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Buckeyes sit at 47th.
- The Spartans score an average of 68.1 points per game, just 0.1 more points than the 68 the Buckeyes allow.
- When Michigan State allows fewer than 75 points, it is 13-5.
Michigan State Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 Michigan State is averaging 6.1 more points per game at home (68.8) than on the road (62.7).
- The Spartans concede 59.8 points per game at home, and 69.7 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Michigan State knocks down fewer treys on the road (4.3 per game) than at home (8.8), and makes a lower percentage on the road (33%) than at home (40.1%) too.
Michigan State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/29/2023
|@ Purdue
|L 77-61
|Mackey Arena
|2/4/2023
|@ Rutgers
|L 61-55
|Madison Square Garden
|2/7/2023
|Maryland
|W 63-58
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|2/12/2023
|@ Ohio State
|-
|Value City Arena
|2/15/2023
|Minnesota
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|2/18/2023
|@ Michigan
|-
|Crisler Center
