When the Ohio State Buckeyes (11-13, 3-10 Big Ten) and Michigan State Spartans (15-9, 7-6 Big Ten) match up at Value City Arena on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, Brice Sensabaugh and Joey Hauser will be two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on CBS.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Ohio State

Game Day: Sunday, February 12

Sunday, February 12 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Arena: Value City Arena

Value City Arena Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio TV: CBS | Watch College Basketball all season live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Michigan State's Last Game

Michigan State won its most recent game against the Maryland, 63-58, on Tuesday. Hauser led the way with 20 points, and also had two boards and one assist.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Joey Hauser 20 2 1 0 0 3 Tyson Walker 17 1 3 1 0 3 A.J Hoggard 8 10 8 1 0 1

Michigan State Players to Watch

A.J Hoggard is the Spartans' top assist man (5.8 per game), and he averages 12.3 points and 3.9 rebounds.

Hauser is No. 1 on the Spartans in rebounding (7.1 per game), and puts up 13.3 points and 2 assists. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Tyson Walker is the Spartans' top scorer (13.9 points per game), and he posts 2.6 assists and 2.5 rebounds.

The Spartans get 5.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Mady Sissoko.

Jaden gives the Spartans 8.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He also puts up 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)