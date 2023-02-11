Saturday's contest between the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (11-13) and Robert Morris Colonials (9-15) matching up at UPMC Events Center has a projected final score of 61-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Oakland, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 1:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Golden Grizzlies head into this contest after an 85-62 loss to Youngstown State on Thursday.

Oakland vs. Robert Morris Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Oakland vs. Robert Morris Score Prediction

Prediction: Oakland 61, Robert Morris 60

Oakland Schedule Analysis

When the Golden Grizzlies took down the Northern Kentucky Norse, who are ranked No. 145 in our computer rankings, on January 13 by a score of 74-67, it was their best victory of the year thus far.

Oakland 2022-23 Best Wins

74-67 at home over Akron (No. 147) on November 7

74-71 at home over Milwaukee (No. 201) on February 3

82-74 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 245) on December 17

71-59 at home over Robert Morris (No. 270) on January 5

71-60 at home over Central Michigan (No. 304) on November 12

Oakland Performance Insights