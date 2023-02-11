Eastern Michigan vs. Western Michigan Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Western Michigan Broncos (10-12) and the Eastern Michigan Eagles (12-10) at George Gervin GameAbove Center has a projected final score of 68-64 based on our computer prediction, with Western Michigan taking home the win. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM on February 11.
The Eagles are coming off of a 68-50 loss to Ball State in their last outing on Wednesday.
Eastern Michigan vs. Western Michigan Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan
Eastern Michigan vs. Western Michigan Score Prediction
- Prediction: Western Michigan 68, Eastern Michigan 64
Eastern Michigan Schedule Analysis
- The Eagles' best win this season came in a 71-49 victory on November 23 against the IUPUI Jaguars, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 58) in our computer rankings.
Eastern Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-61 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 172) on January 21
- 62-51 on the road over Western Michigan (No. 177) on January 25
- 73-55 at home over North Dakota State (No. 208) on December 1
- 68-67 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 245) on January 4
- 51-44 on the road over Xavier (No. 249) on December 17
Eastern Michigan Performance Insights
- The Eagles average 63.9 points per game (202nd in college basketball) while giving up 64.3 per contest (186th in college basketball). They have a -10 scoring differential overall.
- With 61.2 points per game in MAC tilts, Eastern Michigan is tallying 2.7 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (63.9 PPG).
- The Eagles are putting up 65.8 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 2.9 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (62.9).
- Eastern Michigan is giving up 64.3 points per game this year at home, which is 0.4 more points than it is allowing when playing on the road (63.9).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Eagles have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 60.5 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 63.9 they've put up over the course of this year.
