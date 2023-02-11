Saturday's contest between the Western Michigan Broncos (10-12) and the Eastern Michigan Eagles (12-10) at George Gervin GameAbove Center has a projected final score of 68-64 based on our computer prediction, with Western Michigan taking home the win. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM on February 11.

The Eagles are coming off of a 68-50 loss to Ball State in their last outing on Wednesday.

Eastern Michigan vs. Western Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan

Eastern Michigan vs. Western Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Michigan 68, Eastern Michigan 64

Eastern Michigan Schedule Analysis

The Eagles' best win this season came in a 71-49 victory on November 23 against the IUPUI Jaguars, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 58) in our computer rankings.

Eastern Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins

66-61 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 172) on January 21

62-51 on the road over Western Michigan (No. 177) on January 25

73-55 at home over North Dakota State (No. 208) on December 1

68-67 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 245) on January 4

51-44 on the road over Xavier (No. 249) on December 17

Eastern Michigan Performance Insights