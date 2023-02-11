The Toledo Rockets (18-6, 9-2 MAC) will attempt to extend an eight-game winning streak when visiting the Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-18, 3-8 MAC) on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at George Gervin GameAbove Center. This game is at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN3.

In the article below, we provide all the info you need to watch this game on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Eastern Michigan vs. Toledo Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan

George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan TV: ESPN3

ESPN3 Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Eastern Michigan Stats Insights

The Eagles are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 45.8% the Rockets allow to opponents.

In games Eastern Michigan shoots higher than 45.8% from the field, it is 2-7 overall.

The Eagles are the 349th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rockets sit at 201st.

The 74.8 points per game the Eagles score are the same as the Rockets give up.

When Eastern Michigan totals more than 77.4 points, it is 3-8.

Eastern Michigan Home & Away Comparison

Offensively, Eastern Michigan averages 70.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 76.8 points per game on the road.

In home games, the Eagles are ceding 6.4 fewer points per game (77.9) than in away games (84.3).

Looking at three-pointers, Eastern Michigan has fared worse in home games this year, sinking 5.8 three-pointers per game with a 30.2% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 per game and a 35% percentage in road games.

Eastern Michigan Schedule