Emoni Bates and Rayj Dennis are two players to watch when the Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-18, 3-8 MAC) and the Toledo Rockets (18-6, 9-2 MAC) go head to head at George Gervin GameAbove Center on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on ESPN3.

How to Watch Eastern Michigan vs. Toledo

Game Day: Saturday, February 11

7:30 PM ET Arena: George Gervin GameAbove Center

George Gervin GameAbove Center Location: Ypsilanti, Michigan

Ypsilanti, Michigan TV: ESPN3

Eastern Michigan's Last Game

Eastern Michigan dropped its previous game to the Buffalo, 102-97, on Tuesday. Tyson Acuff was its leading scorer with 35 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyson Acuff 35 5 0 0 0 4 Emoni Bates 27 5 2 1 0 3 Noah Farrakhan 19 3 3 0 0 1

Eastern Michigan Players to Watch

Bates puts up 21.2 points and 5.5 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 1.3 assists, shooting 43.9% from the field and 36.7% from downtown with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Acuff puts up a team-high 2.8 assists per contest. He is also posting 14.3 points and 2.9 rebounds, shooting 44.7% from the field and 32% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Noah Farrakhan puts up 13.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Legend Geeter is posting 5.8 points, 0.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds per contest.

Jalin Billingsley is putting up 6 points, 0.2 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)