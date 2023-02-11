Saturday's game features the Youngstown State Penguins (17-7) and the Detroit Mercy Titans (4-20) clashing at Beeghly Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 74-50 victory for heavily favored Youngstown State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Titans' last game on Thursday ended in a 61-55 victory over Robert Morris.

Detroit Mercy vs. Youngstown State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio

Detroit Mercy vs. Youngstown State Score Prediction

Prediction: Youngstown State 74, Detroit Mercy 50

Detroit Mercy Schedule Analysis

The Titans beat the Robert Morris Colonials in a 64-58 win on January 7. It was their best victory of the season.

Detroit Mercy has nine losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 19th-most in the country.

Detroit Mercy 2022-23 Best Wins

61-55 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 270) on February 9

70-65 at home over Canisius (No. 331) on November 13

Detroit Mercy Performance Insights