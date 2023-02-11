When the Miami (OH) RedHawks (8-16, 2-9 MAC) and Central Michigan Chippewas (8-16, 3-8 MAC) square off at Millett Hall on Saturday at 3:30 PM ET, Anderson Mirambeaux and Brian Taylor will be two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup

How to Watch Central Michigan vs. Miami (OH)

Game Day: Saturday, February 11

Saturday, February 11 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Arena: Millett Hall

Millett Hall Location: Oxford, Ohio

TV: ESPN3

Central Michigan's Last Game

In its most recent game, Central Michigan fell to the Ball State on Tuesday, 65-51. Its high scorer was Taylor with 20 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brian Taylor 20 7 1 2 1 1 Markus Harding 11 3 0 0 1 1 Reggie Bass 9 3 8 0 1 1

Central Michigan Players to Watch

Taylor paces the Chippewas in rebounding (6.3 per game), and puts up 14.5 points and 1.3 assists. He also posts 1 steal and 0.9 blocked shots.

Reggie Bass is the Chippewas' top assist man (3.3 per game), and he posts 9.6 points and 3.5 rebounds.

Jesse Zarzuela is posting team highs in points (16.3 per game) and assists (2.7). And he is producing 2.8 rebounds, making 39.9% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per contest.

Markus Harding is averaging 9.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, making 47.2% of his shots from the floor.

Carrington McCaskill is posting 4.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, making 49.4% of his shots from the field.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)