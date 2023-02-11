Saturday's game between the Buffalo Bulls (9-11) and Central Michigan Chippewas (4-18) matching up at McGuirk Arena has a projected final score of 79-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Buffalo, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on February 11.

In their last time out, the Chippewas lost 68-63 to Kent State on Wednesday.

Central Michigan vs. Buffalo Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Central Michigan vs. Buffalo Score Prediction

Prediction: Buffalo 79, Central Michigan 57

Central Michigan Schedule Analysis

The Chippewas' signature win this season came in a 69-66 victory against the Ohio Bobcats on January 25.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Central Michigan is 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most defeats.

The Chippewas have seven losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 16th-most in the country.

Central Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins

79-62 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 172) on January 4

66-65 at home over North Dakota State (No. 208) on December 3

80-62 at home over Chicago State (No. 323) on January 1

Central Michigan Performance Insights