Detroit Mercy vs. Robert Morris Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Thursday's game between the Robert Morris Colonials (9-14) and the Detroit Mercy Titans (3-20) at UPMC Events Center should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-52 and heavily favors Robert Morris to take home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 9.
The Titans are coming off of a 62-57 loss to Milwaukee in their most recent outing on Sunday.
Detroit Mercy vs. Robert Morris Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania
Detroit Mercy vs. Robert Morris Score Prediction
- Prediction: Robert Morris 67, Detroit Mercy 52
Detroit Mercy Schedule Analysis
- The Titans' best victory this season came against the Robert Morris Colonials, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 270) in our computer rankings. The Titans secured the 64-58 win at home on January 7.
- Detroit Mercy has tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (nine).
Detroit Mercy 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-65 at home over Canisius (No. 331) on November 13
Detroit Mercy Performance Insights
- The Titans have been outscored by 19.7 points per game (posting 54.4 points per game, 341st in college basketball, while allowing 74.1 per contest, 349th in college basketball) and have a -452 scoring differential.
- Detroit Mercy scores fewer points in conference action (51.0 per game) than overall (54.4).
- The Titans are scoring more points at home (62.5 per game) than away (44.0).
- At home, Detroit Mercy allows 74.1 points per game. On the road, it gives up the same number.
- While the Titans are scoring 54.4 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark in their previous 10 games, amassing 57.3 a contest.
