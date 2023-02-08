Wednesday's contest that pits the Michigan Wolverines (13-10, 7-5 Big Ten) versus the Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-13, 4-9 Big Ten) at Crisler Center has a projected final score of 73-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Michigan, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on February 8.

According to our computer prediction, Nebraska is a good bet to cover the spread, which is currently listed at 11.5. The two sides are projected to go over the 137.5 total.

Michigan vs. Nebraska Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Time: 6:30 PM ET

Where: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Venue: Crisler Center

Line: Michigan -11.5

Point Total: 137.5

Michigan vs. Nebraska Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan 73, Nebraska 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan vs. Nebraska

Pick ATS: Nebraska (+11.5)



Nebraska (+11.5) Pick OU: Over (137.5)



Michigan is 10-11-0 against the spread this season compared to Nebraska's 8-14-0 ATS record. The Wolverines have an 11-10-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Cornhuskers have a record of 7-15-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams combine to score 139 points per game, 1.5 more points than this matchup's total. Michigan is 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its past 10 contests, while Nebraska has gone 2-8 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

Michigan Performance Insights

The Wolverines have a +88 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.8 points per game. They're putting up 73.3 points per game to rank 149th in college basketball and are allowing 69.5 per contest to rank 186th in college basketball.

The 33.6 rebounds per game Michigan averages rank 92nd in the country. Its opponents record 33.4 per outing.

Michigan knocks down 7.6 three-pointers per game (159th in college basketball) at a 34.3% rate (179th in college basketball), compared to the 7 its opponents make while shooting 31.6% from deep.

The Wolverines average 95.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (126th in college basketball), and give up 90.6 points per 100 possessions (187th in college basketball).

Michigan forces 10.3 turnovers per game (332nd in college basketball) while committing 9.4 (seventh in college basketball action).

