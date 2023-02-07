The Michigan State Spartans (14-9, 6-6 Big Ten) play the Maryland Terrapins (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. Joey Hauser of the Spartans is a player to watch in this contest.

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Maryland

Game Day: Tuesday, February 7

Tuesday, February 7 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Jack Breslin Students Events Center Location: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan TV: ESPN | Watch live on FuboTV

Michigan State's Last Game

Michigan State lost its most recent game to the Rutgers, 61-55, on Saturday. Tyson Walker was its high scorer with 12 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyson Walker 12 4 2 2 1 2 Joey Hauser 10 5 1 1 1 0 Jaden 9 6 0 0 0 1

Michigan State Players to Watch

A.J Hoggard paces his team in assists per contest (5.7), and also averages 12.5 points and 3.7 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Hauser paces the Spartans at 7.3 rebounds per game, while also averaging 2 assists and 13 points.

Walker paces the Spartans at 13.8 points per contest, while also posting 2.6 assists and 2.6 rebounds.

Mady Sissoko averages 5.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest, shooting 58.2% from the field.

Jaden posts 9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 40.6% from the floor and 43.1% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)