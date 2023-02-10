Oddsmakers have assigned the Michigan Wolverines (14-10) the 34th-ranked odds among all college basketball teams to win the championship at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, at +12500 on the moneyline.

The Wolverines are scheduled to take on the Indiana Hoosiers in a home contest on Saturday, February 11. This clash starts at 6:00 PM ET. There are currently no odds set for this contest.

Michigan NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +12500 34th Bet $100 to win $12500 Pre-New Year +8000 27th Bet $100 to win $8000 Preseason +3500 14th Bet $100 to win $3500

Michigan Team Stats

Michigan outscores opponents by 4.6 points per game (scoring 74.2 per game to rank 130th in college basketball while allowing 69.6 per contest to rank 188th in college basketball) and has a +109 scoring differential overall.

The Wolverines are 10-3 at home and 2-4 on the road while going 2-3 in neutral-site games.

Michigan is 13-2 when playing as favorites, and has a single win (1-8) in games it has been listed as underdogs.

In Big Ten games, Michigan is 8-5. It is 6-5 outside of conference play.

When favored by three or fewer points this season, Michigan is undefeated at 1-0. As favorites of 3.5 points or more, it has posted a record of 12-2.

Michigan Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 3-9 | Q2 Record: 3-0 | Q3 Record: 3-0 | Q3 Record: 5-1

3-9 | 3-0 | 3-0 | 5-1 Michigan has three Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 27th-most in the nation. But it also has nine Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the eighth-most.

Michigan has tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (three).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Michigan Players

The Wolverines points and rebounds leader is Hunter Dickinson. He scores 18.0 points per game and pulls down 8.5 rebounds.

Dug McDaniel paces the squad with 3.8 assists per game.

Jett Howard hits 2.8 threes per game to lead the Wolverines.

Michigan's steals leader is Kobe Bufkin, who averages 1.3 per game. Dickinson leads the team averaging 1.6 blocks an outing.

