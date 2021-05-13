YMCA of Metropolitan Lansing is Now Hiring for Summer Positions

Sponsored - www.lansingymca.org/jobs

Imagine going to work knowing that what you do each day positively affects the lives of the people in your community. Working at the Y, you’ll find more than a job—you’ll discover the opportunity to make a lasting difference in the lives of those around you.

If you know anyone looking for a summer employment, the YMCA of Metropolitan Lansing is hiring!

Our caring and professional summer camp counselors play an important role in helping kids build confidence and character during their summer camp experience at the YMCA.

Our dedicated and energetic camp counselors are second to none, and we are currently looking to hire new part-time employees to expand our team at our three day camp locations including Westside YMCA (West Lansing), Oak Park YMCA (South Lansing) and Camp Pawapi in Williamston. Summer camp counselors must be at least 18 years old, and preferably have experience working with groups of children. Counselors must be able to lead groups of campers with enthusiasm, patience, and respect.

The Y is also hiring lifeguards. Applicants for lifeguard positions must be at least 16 years old and have a current and valid Lifeguard Certification, First Aid, and CPR for the Professional Rescuer training. Courses cover accident prevention, CPR, and the latest first aid techniques - life skills that may one day, help save a life. At the Y, we strive to create a welcoming and inclusive culture in which our four core values — responsibility, honesty, caring and respect — are integral to everyday operations. Our Y empowers employees to make a direct impact in our community and to achieve their professional goals by directly supporting physical, emotional, and social connections that all people need for a healthy, well-balanced lifestyle.

All employees receive free membership to the YMCA of Metropolitan Lansing.

We are excited after a difficult year due to COVID that we are once again looking to grow our organization,” said Jeff Scheibel, President and CEO, YMCA of Metropolitan Lansing. “Summer is traditionally a very busy time for the YMCA as kids are out of school and parents are looking for enriching summer experiences. “We have positions open not only for teens and college students looking for summer work where they can help and mentor kids, but also for those who may have lost their job or been forced out of the workforce due to COVID.”

For more information on job positions available or to apply online, please go to our website at www.lansingymca.org/jobs. Any questions, please contact Amy Stearns, Human Resource Director at careers@lansingymca.org.

About the Y

Driven by its founding mission, the Y has served as a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community for more than 144 years. The Y empowers everyone, no matter who they are or where they are from, by ensuring access to resources, relationship, and opportunities for all to learn, grow and thrive. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y’s goal is to improve overall health and well-being, ignite youth empowerment and demonstrate the importance of connections in and across 10,000 communities.