YMCA of Metropolitan Lansing Gearing Up for a Fun-Filled Summer Summer camp offers kids an outdoor adventure and gives parents a break

YMCA of Metropolitan Lansing is making plans for the summer and gearing up for summer adventures that will keep kids active, engaged and safe all summer long.

Summer is the ideal time for kids to get up, get out and explore, and this is especially true this summer, following more than a year of COVID-19 precautions, explains Jeff Scheibel, President and CEO.

“The social, emotional and physical benefits camp provides are going to be more beneficial in 2021 than ever before, and we’re thrilled to be able to open and to help children and teens build lifelong connections and confidence,” says Jeff. “In our day and overnight camp, kids are in a welcoming environment where they can belong, they’re building relationships, developing character and discovering their potential. We really encourage parents to give their kids the gift of camp to keep them active and engaged all summer long.”

Safety has always been our top priority at the YMCA of Metropolitan Lansing and we’re confident that by following guidelines set forth by American Camp Association, CDC and state and local authorities, the Y will be able to provide kids with a safe, beneficial and memorable experience like no other!

Y camps will follow recently modified health and safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local public health authorities, so campers this summer will be organized into “pods” to keep groups separated and to reduce the risk of cross-exposure.

Y counselors reinforce safe habits such as mask-wearing, frequent hand washing, and social distancing. Capacity at all in-person camps is limited in accordance with public health guidelines, a check-in process with temperature screenings is required of all campers and staff, and camp staff receive additional training on updated COVID-19 protocols.

The YMCA of Metropolitan Lansing is offering a variety of camp programs for summer 2021, including:

Three school age day camp locations at Westside YMCA (West Lansing), Parkwood YMCA (East Lansing) and Oak Park YMCA (South Lansing).

School age day camp at Camp PaWaPi, a 52 acre day camp ground located in Williamston, Michigan.

Preschool day camp location at Parkwood YMCA in East Lansing

Overnight camp at Mystic Lake YMCA Camp located near Claire, MI.

The YMCA of Metropolitan Lansing believes that no child should be turned away due to the inability to pay. Through the hard work of volunteers and generous donors, financial assistance is available for those families who demonstrate need.

YMCA camps fill up fast, so reserve your spot today! Visit lansingymca.org/camp for more information!

About the Y

Driven by its founding mission, the Y has served as a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community for more than 144 years. The Y empowers everyone, no matter who they are or where they are from, by ensuring access to resources, relationship, and opportunities for all to learn, grow and thrive. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y’s goal is to improve overall health and well-being, ignite youth empowerment and demonstrate the importance of connections in and across 10,000 communities.