YMCA CEO/President Announces Retirement After 39 Years

Sponsored - The YMCA of Metropolitan Lansing President and Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Scheibel announced his decision to retire after his 39 year career with the YMCA Movement effective December 31, 2021. Scheibel has served the Lansing Association for the past 8 years.

“Jeff is recognized as a key community leader in our region, not only for growing the size and scope of our Y, but for leading and expanding efforts that transform the lives of those who need our Y the most. His accomplishments are many including the development of theY’s Healthy Living Mobile Kitchen which served more than 350,000 meals during the pandemic. His leadership throughout the Covid-19 months demonstrated both his commitment to the community while simultaneously navigating a recovery for the YMCA of Metropolitan Lansing during some of its most critical days” said YMCA Board Chair, Heather Cooper-Kim. “I am happy for Jeff that he can take this next step, looking back at a successful run here in Lansing as well as serving as an organizational leader in 5 YMCA Association’s across the country.”

I am proud and thankful to have served the Lansing YMCA and this region since 2013,” Scheibel said. “For nearly four decades in five different communities across the country, I’ve been honored to build relationships with so many talented and committed volunteers, staff, donors and community partners, who have guided and encouraged me and all of our Y leaders. Here in the Greater Lansing area, they’ve strengthened the very foundation of this community by bringing incredible programs and services to so many.”

The YMCA Board of Directors will partner with the YMCA of the USA to conduct a nationwide search for the new President and CEO. ”Because Jeff has built a strong staff team, we are confident that the YMCA is in great hands”, said Cooper-Kim. “Our board is prepared to step up in whatever role is needed to assure continuity of service for all those who depend on the YMCA programs and services.”

The search process is anticipated to conclude in the first quarter of 2021.

Driven by its founding mission, the Y has served as a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community for more than 144 years. The Y empowers everyone, no matter who they are or where they’re from, by ensuring access to resources, relationship and opportunities for all to learn, grow and thrive. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y’s goal is to improve overall health and well-being, ignite youth empowerment and demonstrate the importance of connections in and across 10,000 communities nationwide.