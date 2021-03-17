Local YMCA serves more than 250,000 meals through feeding program to combat food insecurities

Sponsored - The YMCA of Metropolitan Lansing has marked a crucial milestone by serving more than 250,000 healthy, nutritious meals to kids in need since March 16, 2020, in the Lansing community.

As the country began to shut down due to COVID-19, food insecurity rates skyrocketed. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), one in seven children in the U.S. is fighting hunger. Because of school closures and financial hardship related to COVID-19, these children are even more at risk of food insecurity. The Y is committed to filling that gap.

“The YMCA of Metropolitan Lansing’s mission and strategic plan calls us to reduce hunger with year-round feeding during this pandemic. The Y’s Healthy Living Mobile Kitchen, in cooperation with terrific partners, has worked to feed families, and demonstrated true teamwork and passion,” said BJ Puchala, YMCA of Metropolitan Lansing Board Chair.

In collaboration with the Lansing School District and Sodexo Magic, the Healthy Living Mobile Kitchen serves free grab-and-go meals with a weekend meal bag on Fridays at six sites throughout the Lansing area for children and adults.

As a nonprofit community organization, the Y relies on donors and partners to support its hunger relief efforts. This past year, many individuals, businesses, foundations and corporations have given gifts to support feeding the Lansing community.

In 2020, the PNC Foundation awarded a $30,000 grant to YMCA of Metropolitan Lansing to support the Y’s Healthy Living Mobile Kitchen Feeding and Financial Literacy programs.

“PNC has a long history of support for the YMCA, which has been serving the Lansing community since 1877,” said Tim Salisbury, PNC regional president for Mid-Michigan. “Now more than ever, it’s vital that we come together to meet essential needs of families in the communities we serve.”

To learn more about feeding times and locations check out the website at www.lansingymca.org/hlmk.

