BJ’s Wholesale Club Partners with Lansing YMCA in Support of Healthy Living Mobile Kitchen

Sponsored - The YMCA of Metropolitan Lansing recently welcomed a new partner, BJ’s Wholesale Club, to the community with the grand opening of its 226th club located at 825 North Marketplace Blvd in January 2022.

In support of the Lansing community, BJ’s has gifted $7500 to the YMCA’s Healthy Living Mobile Kitchen program which distributes meals and promotes healthy living to children and neighborhoods throughout the tri-county area.

As of August 2021, the mobile bus served over 359,714 free meals to kids affected by food insecurity – proving to be a critical service in the community. To keep the bus moving, the donation provided by BJ’s will be put towards much needed renovations to the programs Westside Kitchen, where food is prepared for each delivery.

“We are extremely excited to develop a new partnership with BJ’s Wholesale Club and thankful for the generous gift provided to help keep our kitchen running,” said Casey Thompson, Interim President and CEO of the Lansing YMCA. “This mobile service has been a vital component to our community for years and we hope to continue providing youth and families with a program they can rely on.”

The project is just beginning, and renovations are scheduled to be completed this spring, just in time to for the summer months, when the bus will visit up to 12 sites during each weekday.

Children are at a higher risk of going hungry when schools are closed, which is why this program continues to be a main source of food, filling that gap during the off months.

“BJ’s is committed to our initiative of fighting hunger and this partnership allows us to reach even more families who suffer from food insecurity,” said Kyle Byrnes, Manager of Corporate Communications and Community Affairs at BJ’s Wholesale Club. “We are fortunate to partner with the YMCA and be a part of a program that is so impactful to the Lansing community, helping kids when they need it most.”

BJ’s Wholesale Club continues to provide ongoing support in the fight against hunger through a variety of initiatives, partnering with organizations that align with its mission of nourishing communities and helping families thrive.

To learn more about the Healthy Living Mobile Kitchen, visit www.lansingymca.org/hlmk. To learn more about your local BJ’s Wholesale Club, visit BJs.com/Lansing.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ’s Wholesale Club is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 226 clubs and 157 BJ’s Gas® locations in 17 states. The Company’s common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BJ).

About the YMCA

Driven by its founding mission, the Y has served as a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community for more than 144 years. The Y empowers everyone, no matter who they are or where they’re from, by ensuring access to resources, relationship and opportunities for all to learn, grow and thrive. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y’s goal is to improve overall health and well-being, ignite youth empowerment and demonstrate the importance of connections in and across 10,000 communities nationwide.