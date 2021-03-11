New Experiences, Spaces and Degrees Represent the STEM Experience at UM-Flint

Sponsored - The STEM experience at UM-Flint is unique thanks to a rare combination of resources and community.

The newest STEM resource is the 61,000 square foot addition to the Murchie Science Building that includes modern labs, interactive classrooms, and student collaboration areas. Many of these spaces will feature an investment of approximately $2 million in new, state-of-the-art equipment.

That investment in equipment is strategic since it is a difference maker for many students who want hands-on experience with industry standard equipment. Katelyn Keene, a 2019 Chemistry graduate, landed a job as an environmental analyst before even finishing her degree thanks in part to her experience operating a piece of equipment called a gas chromatograph mass spectrometer, or GCMS. She explained, “I worked with the software too, which is a huge thing in industry, not only to know these instruments but to work with the software and know how to do the data analysis as well.”

From left to right: Wildlife Biology students Bryan Miesen, Sloan Hummel, and Sam Blouir electrofishing. This technique allows fish to be collected and returned safely.

Faculty and Student Collaborations

Students like Keene don’t gain that kind of experience alone. Professors often collaborate with students on original, published research. When Dr. Rajib Ganguly gained access to the Hubble Telescope in order to observe supermassive black holes, 2020 Physics graduate Alex Bakhsh partnered on the project and would go on to present her findings at the Conference for Undergraduate Women in Physics.

These research collaborations have amazing transformative potential. Artificial intelligence expert Dr. Halil Bisgin and recent graduate Andrew Mrazik partnered with Beaumont Health System to analyze hundreds of biomarkers to find those associated with a pregnancy complication called IUGR. This partnership highlights the power of Computer Science & Information Systems and the impact UM-Flint students can have on the world. Students looking to make a difference in their local environment might consider studying Wildlife Biology—where investigation happens in the middle of a vibrant urban campus. A group of undergraduates, along with Dr. Heather Dawson, are investigating the ecology of the Flint River after the removal of the Hamilton Dam by sonar mapping the riverbed and tagging fish to study population levels.

Unique Student STEM Experiences

STEM happens off campus too, and in high-speed competition. Engineering majors participate in Baja events across the country, in which they race custom built off-road vehicles. The Baja team is already taking advantage of the new spaces and equipment inside the Murchie Science Building Expansion, utilizing the workshop to build their 2021 vehicle. There are also a variety of financial resources for students to explore their academic interests, such as the Opportunity Fund grant the team used to purchase a new gearbox. Joseph Schmidt, a 2019 Mathematics graduate, received scholarships from the department to attend the Joint Mathematics Meeting in Baltimore, MD. Schmidt described the experience as a unique opportunity: Looking at name tags, he realized he was meeting the authors of his textbooks!

In-Demand STEM Degrees

The 2019 UM-Flint Baja team competed in Rochester, New York.

At UM-Flint, over 1,150 students are pursuing STEM majors in Biology, Chemistry, Biochemistry, Physics, Computer Science and Information Systems, Mechanical Engineering, and Mathematics. The newest edition to STEM at UM-Flint is the College of Innovation and Technology. Opening this fall, the CIT will offer two dynamic majors that are aligned with the workforce needs of the 21st century:

Digital Manufacturing Technology applies computer science to manufacturing and automation. The program prepares students for industries that focus on next generation technologies and is ideal for students interested in careers as a quality engineer, manufacturing engineer, or systems design and integration engineer.

Information Technology & Informatics focuses on a broad base of computer-related skills and experiences including programming, data management, networking, mobile systems, ethics, and security. This degree prepares graduates for employment at the intersection of people and technology and is the perfect major for students interested in careers as application developers, business analysts, IT consultants, and network administrators.

All of these resources and factors combine to create STEM graduates that are uniquely prepared to enter an increasingly competitive job market. College of Arts and Sciences Dean Susan Gano-Phillips explains that STEM students at UM-Flint receive much more than expert instruction in their chosen field.

“We pride ourselves in providing our students with a well-rounded education in both technical expertise and broad skills in writing, communicating, ethical decision making, and valuing diverse perspectives. Through coursework in the humanities, social sciences, and the arts, our STEM graduates become subject matter experts as well as powerful communicators, responsible citizens, lifelong learners, and innovators in nearly every STEM discipline.”