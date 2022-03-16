Studio 10 Home Show Airs March 17th at 4 PM on WILX-TV!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of 2022 Studio 10 Home Show and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about 2022 Studio 10 Home Show, visit https://www.wilx.com/

During the Studio 10 Home Show on WILX, you’ll hear from local industry experts about the latest trends and how they can help you imagine the home of your dreams.

Whether you’re looking to purchase or build a new home, start a landscaping project, decorate, upgrade or remodel your existing home - we’ve got you covered! This hour-long special will be jam-packed with all things home improvement.

Watch this special edition of Studio 10 - Home Show - March 17th from 4-5pm on WILX!

The Studio 10 Home Show is generously sponsored by: