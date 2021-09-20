Save the Date! The 17th Annual Guardian Society Fundraising Event is September 30

Sponsored - Who is the Guardian Society?

The Guardian Society is made up of dedicated and compassionate individuals and families who strongly believe in St. Vincent Catholic Charities’ (STVCC) mission of service to our community. By making a five-year pledge commitment to STVCC, Guardian Society Members embrace the importance of long-term sustainable funding. Their investment enables us to forecast available resources five years into the future!

Interested in becoming a Guardian Society member? Visit https://stvcc.org/community-partners/guardian-society/ for more information.