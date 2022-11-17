Online gambling is on course to permanently overtake land-based casinos. In fact, by 2030, the best online casinos are expected to exceed $170 billion in annual revenue.

So, if you're looking to start gambling online you've come to the right place.

We dug deep to find the best casino sites and found that Red Dog Casino is the overall winner. This trusted online casino offers awesome games combined with a generous welcome bonus exceeding $12,000.

Let’s take a look at the full rundown of the top online casinos the industry has to offer.

Best Online Casinos

Red Dog: Best overall

Ignition: Best online poker games

Slots.lv: Best casino bonuses

Bovada: Best live casino games

SuperSlots: Best progressive jackpots

Bitstarz: Best for online gambling with crypto

Cafe Casino: Best for blackjack

Las Atlantis: Best online slots bonus

BetOnline: Best for online sports betting

Wild Casino: Best online gambling tournaments

1. Red Dog - Best Online Casino Overall

Pros:

Welcome bonuses available on first five deposits

40 free spins

0 transaction fees

Fantastic RTG online slots

24/7 reload bonus

Cons:

Minimum payouts can be steep for lower-stake players

Red Dog is the winner for today. This online casino boasts the creme de la creme from RealTime Gaming, charges no transaction fees, and welcomes you aboard with five different welcome bonuses.

Variety and Quality of Casino Games: 4.85/5

The bread and butter of the Red Dog Casino catalog are their RealTime Gaming (RTG) titles. Is that a good thing? Well, if you're a fan of RTG's latest and greatest real-money casino games, it absolutely is.

RTG is an industry leader in the online slots domain, and Red Dog's more than 200 slots are a perfect example of that. You'll find all sorts of themes, features, and jackpots to pick from.

As for table games, there's a decent selection of roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and keno. The games are available in both digital and live dealer formats. Red Dog also offers about a dozen live casino games to registered players, which is more than most of its competitors.

Bonuses and Promos: 4.9/5

Upon joining Red Dog online casino, enter our exclusive bonus code "ADORABLE" and claim a 225% match deposit bonus over your first five deposits. And if you deposit with BTC or Neosurf, the bonus increases an additional 20%.

The promo also includes 40 free spins on the Spring Wilds slot game.

The free spins are credited automatically after you make your first deposit. The wagering requirements for the bonus and free spins winnings are set at 35x.

On top of the generous welcome offer, Red Dog gives you a 24/7 reload bonus on every deposit you make. The size of the reload bonuses varies depending on how much money you're willing to deposit, going up to 160%.

Banking Methods and Withdrawal Times: 4.8/5

You can fund your Red Dog account using credit cards (Visa, Mastercard), Bitcoin, as well as Neosurf. Deposits are instant with all banking options except for bank wire transfers.

The minimum you can deposit ranges from $10 to $30 depending on the payment method you opt for.

Red Dog does not charge any deposit or withdrawal fees, which is always great to see. However, when it comes to cashing out the minimum amount you can withdraw is $150, which is a tad steep for lower-stake players.

Withdrawals via credit cards and Neosurf take between one and three business days. Bitcoin cashouts are processed within 24 hours, which is much faster than most other online casinos.

Mobile Friendliness and Customer Assistance: 4.95/5

Red Dog is fully optimized for mobile devices. The casino website loads fast on all smartphones and tablets, and all games are available in instant-play mode. No downloads are required.

As we already mentioned, the customer support team is fantastic. You can reach out to them 24/7 over live chat, email, or phone.

Claim a 225% match over your first five deposits when you start gambling online at Red Dog.

2. Ignition - Best Online Casino for Poker

Pros:

Best poker tourneys around

$3,000 welcome bonus

Lower wagering requirements

3 dozen live dealer games

Cons:

Mediocre online slots variety

If your idea of online gambling revolves around poker, look no further than Ignition. This place is the industry leader when it comes to poker tourneys for players of all skill levels, with multi-million-dollar GTD events all year round.

Variety and Quality of Casino Games: 4.75/5

While the slot variety at Ignition is decent, it doesn't compare to other online casinos that offer hundreds or even thousands of titles. What this gambling site does have going for it, however, is the fantastic host of poker tournaments.

You can join regular tourneys with buy-ins as low as $1, or go big in major events like the Black Diamond Poker Open, which guarantees over $4 million in prize pools. There are also weekly tournaments with jackpots worth up to $250,000.

In short, if you're looking for online poker, Ignition is the place to be.

Bonuses and Promos: 4.8/5

The welcome bonus at Ignition is a $2,000 package that's split evenly between the casino and the poker room. Both bonuses are worth 200% of your initial deposit, with wagering requirements set at a reasonable 25x.

If you opt to deposit using bitcoin, the deposit increases to a 300% match for up to $3,000 – also divided between the casino and the poker room.

There are also plenty of ongoing promos, like the Weekly Boost bonus that can net you up to $100 in extra cash. The referral program is also worth mentioning, as it gives you $100 for every friend who signs up and makes a deposit.

Banking Methods and Withdrawal Times: 4.65/5

There are eight banking options at Ignition, four of which are crypto methods (Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin). The other four are traditional banking methods (Visa, MasterCard, voucher, and AMEX).

Withdrawal times are pretty fast, especially for crypto transactions, which are processed within 24 hours, and sometimes as fast as 1 hour.

Mobile Friendliness and Customer Assistance: 4.9/5

The Ignition website is fully optimized for mobile devices, and you can also download the poker app for iOS and Android. The customer support team is available 24/7 over live chat and email, and they're always happy to help.

There's also an Ignition forum where players can discuss various topics related to online gambling. It's a great place to get help from other players, or even from representatives of the support team.

Visit Ignition Online Casino and start your account with up to $3000 in bonus money.

3. Slots.lv - Best Online Casino Site Bonuses

Pros:

$7,500 welcome package for Bitcoin users

Eight-figure jackpot pools

Three dozen progressive jackpots

250 real-money casino games

$5 million Hot Drops every month

Cons:

Lacking e-wallets support

Mediocre selection of live casino games

Slots.lv is a wild casino when it comes to the bonus offers it provides. Your journey starts with a 9-tier welcome package going up to $7,500 if you use Bitcoin.

Variety and Quality of Casino Games: 4.65/5

Slots.lv Casino is home to about 250 real-money casino games. The selection is a bit limited when compared to other online casinos but the quality of the games more than makes up for it.

The list of game providers includes heavy hitters like RealTime Gaming, Spinomenal, Rival Gaming, Genesis Gaming, and Betsoft. All of these providers are known for their high-quality games with beautiful graphics and animations.

The casino also features a good number of progressive jackpot slots, including some that regularly have pools in the eight-figure range.

Bonuses and Promos: 5/5

As a new player, you're entitled to a 9-tier welcome bonus that goes up to $7,500 if you use Bitcoin. The standard welcome package is also pretty generous, going up to $5,000.

In addition to the welcome bonuses, there are plenty of other promos you can claim at Slots.lv Casino. These include reload bonuses, cashback offers, and free spins.

Banking Methods and Withdrawal Times: 4.5/5

The number of banking methods supported by Slots.lv Casino is pretty good but the lack of e-wallets like PayPal, Neteller, and Skrill is a bit disappointing.

The list of deposit options includes credit cards (Visa, MasterCard), Bitcoin, bank transfer (ACH/eCheck), and Rapid Transfer. The minimum deposit requirement is $20 while the max deposit option is capped at $5,000.

Mobile Friendliness and Customer Assistance: 4.65/5

Slots.lv is optimized for iOS and Android devices. The mobile site works great on all smartphones and tablets. No app is available but the mobile site is more than enough for most players.

Customer support is open around the clock via live chat and email. You can also find answers to common questions in the Slots.lv forum.

Join Slots.lv and claim up to $7,500 in welcome bonuses now.

4. Bovada - Best Live Dealer Games of All Top Online Casinos

Pros:

Casino games, sports betting + poker

3 dozen live casino games

Wide variety of bonuses

1-hour withdrawals for crypto users

200+ real-money games

Mobile-friendly

Cons:

Dual betting lines

Bovada takes the cake for game variety, including the finest selection of live dealers of all the top online casinos on our list. It also has an online gambling reputation dating back in some form or another all the way back to the 1990s.

Variety and Quality of Casino Games: 4.95/5

The Bovada Casino features over 200 real money games, including slots, table games, video poker, and live dealer games. You can also enjoy sports betting on over two dozen sports.

While the Bovada sportsbook features dual betting lines, the betting experience is still top-notch. In fact, Bovada is considered one of the best sportsbooks for US players.

The casino games at Bovada are provided by Realtime Gaming, Spinomenal, Rival Gaming, and Revolver Gaming. The 3 dozen live dealer channels are among the best in the online gambling industry.

Bonuses and Promos: 4.8/5

If you use crypto, you can claim up to $3,750 in Bovada casino bonuses.

From the first to the third deposit, you will earn a 125% match bonus of up to $1,250. On the fourth deposit, you will get a 175% match bonus going up to $1,750.

Using fiat? The same three bonuses apply but up to ‘just’ $3000 in total.

The minimum deposit is $20 for credit/debit cards and $10 for crypto deposits. The wagering requirement is 25x, which is better than what most online casinos offer.

Banking Methods and Withdrawal Times: 4.4/5

You can handle your banking at Bovada using crypto (Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash), credit/debit cards (Visa, Mastercard), and bank wire. The deposit limits are $20 – $1,500 for credit/debit cards and $10 – $5,000 for crypto.

Withdrawals can be made via check by courier, bank wire, or crypto.

The average payout time is 3 – 5 business days. However, if you use Bitcoin as your withdrawal method, you can receive your money within 1 hour.

Mobile Friendliness and Customer Assistance: 4.8/5

The Bovada website is easily accessible from mobile devices. You can enjoy all the casino games and sports betting markets on your smartphone or tablet. The mobile experience is very smooth and user-friendly, that’s why it’s hailed as one of the best mobile casinos.

Customer support is available 24/7 via live chat and email. The support team is very helpful and always ready to answer any questions you may have.

Check out the wide variety of exciting casino games with up to $3750 extra at Bovada.

5. SuperSlots - Best Online Casino for Slots

Pros:

$6000 welcome bonus

400% bonus if you use crypto

Over 250 slots

8-figure jackpot prize pools

Top-notch Betsoft slot games

Cons:

A bit limited on mobile

Higher rollover requirements for cryptocurrency

If you’re on the lookout for multi-million dollar jackpot prizes, your top pick is SuperSlots. This online casino site welcomes you aboard with a generous $6,000 welcome package.

Variety and Quality of Casino Games: 4.5/5

The game lobby at SuperSlots is powered by some of the biggest names in the industry, including Nucleus Gaming, Rival, and Betsoft.

You'll find many types of casino games here, from classic table games to the latest video slots. And of course, there are plenty of progressive jackpot slots in the mix.

The majority of the games at SuperSlots are slots, which is great news if you're a fan of spinning the reels. You'll find everything from 3-reel classic slots to 5-reels, and some of the best progressive jackpot slots in the industry.

Bonuses and Promos: 4.55/5

SuperSlots offers a very generous welcome bonus package for new players. You can get up to $6,000 in bonus cash over your first six deposits, plus there's an extra 400% first-deposit match bonus if you use Bitcoin.

Wagering requirements for the welcome bonus are set at 35x the deposit and bonus amount. For the crypto bonus, wagering requirements are a bit higher at 48x.

There are also tons of weekly reload bonuses and cashback offers to take advantage of, making this great for experienced players looking for a permanent home.

Banking Methods and Withdrawal Times: 4.6/5

SuperSlots offers a solid selection of payment methods, including credit/debit cards, wire transfers, and cryptocurrencies.

Deposits are instant regardless of the method used, while withdrawals take a bit longer as is to be expected. That said, with crypto expect your withdrawals to be done and dusted inside one day.

Mobile Friendliness and Customer Assistance: 4.3/5

You can visit the SuperSlots mobile casino through your mobile browser and enjoy the majority, albeit not the entirety of the gaming catalog. Regardless of how you choose to access the site, it is optimized for all smartphones and tablets.

The customer support team is always available to help you, whether you need live chat or email support.

Check out the mind-bending jackpot prizes at SuperSlots Casino with up to $6000 extra.

Best Online Casinos - Runners-up

How We Ranked the Best Online Casino Sites

Variety and Quality of Casino Games:

After safety and reputation, the first thing we look for in an online casino is a good selection of real-money casino games. We want to see a wide variety of slot games, table games, video poker games, specialty games, and live dealer games.

The quality of the games is also important. The graphics and gameplay must be top-notch and the casino should offer a good range of betting limits to suit all players. If the site hosts exclusive games or sports betting options, that’s a plus.

Bonuses and Promos:

Welcome bonuses are very important to us and we give extra points to casinos that offer generous sign-up deposit bonuses. We also like to see ongoing promotions such as reload bonuses, cashback offers, and VIP programs.

Banking Methods and Withdrawal Times:

We only recommend online casinos that offer fast and reliable banking methods. Deposits should be instant and withdrawals should be processed within a reasonable timeframe.

We also look for casino sites that offer a good range of banking options, including credit cards, e-wallets, and cryptocurrency.

Mobile Friendliness and Customer Assistance:

With more and more players using mobile devices to gamble online, it's important that casinos offer a good mobile experience. The gambling sites on our list all have responsive customer support and are fully optimized for mobile play.

We also consider the quality of customer support when ranking the best online casinos. We want to see 24/7 live chat, email, and telephone support, with friendly and helpful staff. Also, we prefer real-money casino sites that are active on social media.

Guide to the Best Online Casinos

Are online casinos rigged?

No, online casinos featured in this guide are not rigged. We only recommend legal online casinos that utilize the Random Number Generator (RNG) technology to ensure fairness in their games.

This technology produces random sequences of numbers that correspond to different outcomes in casino games. So, every time you play an online casino game, know that the odds of winning are fair and random.

Can I play casino games for free?

Yes, most online casinos offer free-to-play games. This is a great way to try out the casino’s games and get a feel for the site before committing to a deposit.

However, keep in mind that you will not win any real money when playing in free-to-play mode. To have a chance at winning real money, you will need to make a deposit and play for real money.

We recommend Red Dog Casino for free play because every casino game in the catalog is available in demo mode.

How to find the best online casinos?

To find the best online casinos, you will first need to check the licensing data and SSL encryption certificate. Make sure the casino site you choose is legally licensed to operate in your country.

Then, take a look at the casino games offered and make sure they are powered by reputable software providers. The casino should also offer a wide range of banking options for deposits and withdrawals.

Last but not least, check the casino’s customer support service. The best online casinos offer 24/7 customer support via live chat, email, and phone. Drop them a line and check how responsive they are.

Which online casino has the best welcome bonus?

Slots.lv is the best online casino for welcome bonuses. It offers a 9-tier deposit match bonus going up to $7,500 if you use crypto. Another solid welcome bonus is available on SuperSlots, which boosts your account with a 400% deposit match bonus of up to $4,000.

What is the best online casino for poker?

The best poker casino online is Ignition. It offers the best tournaments for players of all skill levels. It also has a $3,000 welcome bonus and ongoing promos that can net you up to $1,000 in extra cash.

Which online casino is best for live dealer games?

Bovada is the best online casino site for live dealer games. The site hosts about 3 dozen live table games with highly professional croupiers.

What are the top online casino sites?

Based on thorough research, which took into consideration safety, game quality and variety, deposit match bonuses, and mobile optimization among other things, we can safely say that the r top online casinos are:

Red Dog is our top pick overall, while Ignition stands out as the best online casino for poker. Slots.lv delivers an exceptional welcome bonus, Bovada excels for live dealer games, while SuperSlots offers fantastic jackpot slot games.

Can I use Bitcoin at online casino sites?

Yes, you can use Bitcoin at online casino sites - in fact, we recommend it. Using cryptocurrency has many benefits, including increased privacy and security, lower fees, and faster transaction times.

One thing to keep in mind when using Bitcoin at online casinos is that not all casinos accept cryptocurrency. So, make sure you check the casino site’s banking page before making a deposit. One of our top recommendations for crypto real-money online casinos is Bitstarz.

What are the best casinos online for fast payouts?

Using cryptocurrency warrants the fastest payout times at all legit online casinos. Bitstarz is known for super-fast withdrawals that take as little as 5 minutes.

Comparing the Top 5 Real Money Online Casinos

Red Dog: The king of online real-money casinos. Red Dog hosts online casino games exclusively from RTG, an industry leader known for iconic online slots like Aztec's Millions. Head to Red Dog now to check out our #1 rated online casino with a 225% match bonus.

Ignition: The best online casino for poker fans. The Ignition online gambling site boasts multi-million-dollar GTD poker tournaments and an exciting welcome bonus package. Visit Ignition now to claim up to $3,000 towards poker and online casino games.

Slots.lv: If you're on the lookout for the best deposit bonuses, Slots.lv welcomes you aboard with a 9-tier welcome package. Claim up to $7,500 to play top-notch real-money games on the site now.

Bovada: Bovada is the top online casino for playing casino games with live dealers. As a new customer, you are eligible to claim up to $3,750 in welcome bonus money if you use cryptocurrency. Snag your welcome bonus by checking out Bovada now.

SuperSlots: If you seek the thrill of jackpot slots, look no further than SuperSlots. If you use crypto to join the casino site, you are eligible to grab a 400% first-deposit match bonus of up to $4,000. Head to SuperSlots to seize this opportunity now.

How to Join an Online Casino Site & Play Online Casino Games

Joining a top online gambling site to access the best online casino games should only take about 5 minutes of your time.

This is how to join the best online casinos using our #1 choice Red Dog as an example.

1st Step: Go to the Red Dog Casino Site and Create an Account

Visit the Red Dog homepage.

Click “Get Bonus”

Enter your email address, date of birth, full name, and other data in the registration form.

Create a username and password, then hit the Register button.

2nd Step: Verify Your Email Address & Login

Check your inbox for the verification email from Red Dog Casino. Don’t forget to check your spam folder if it hasn’t arrived.

Click on the link in the email to verify your account.

Now you can log in to your account using your username and password.

3rd Step: Choose Your Welcome Bonus & Deposit Money

At the cashier, choose your deposit method and enter your deposit amount.

Enter the bonus code "ADORABLE."

Make the deposit and the bonus will be credited to your account automatically.

Now you can head over to the casino lobby and play your favorite casino games.

Still Searching for the Top Online Casinos?

Before we wrap up our top casino sites rundown, we can once again state that Red Dog is the best real-money casino you can join right now.

This online casino hosts top-notch RTG games and greets new users with a five tier welcome bonus that keeps on giving.

That said, other gambling sites may very well suit you better. For the best welcome bonuses, head over to Slots.lv; or if you're into online casino gaming with crypto, Bitstarz beats most online casinos with ease.

In addition to having fun, we urge you to please gamble responsibly by playing within your limits.

Related: Best Sportsbooks Online

Playing online casino games should always be about fun. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 18+. Also, check with local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.

If you have a gambling addiction problem or anyone you know does, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. In addition, the following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

https://www.gamblersanonymous.org/

https://www.ncpgambling.org/

https://www.gamblingtherapy.org/