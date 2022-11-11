Best Sports Betting Sites: Find the Top Online Sportsbooks for 2022

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of a sponsor and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff.

The best sports betting sites provide the deepest market coverage, most competitive odds and a generous bonus to get you started off the right foot.

And we’ve got a list of them here!

No matter the particular features you are looking for in a sports betting site, we have your back. Our industry experts ranked the top sports betting sites, rating them on a number of factors.

While BetOnline is today’s winner, our list is full of options offering competitive odds and betting markets that cover all the major sports leagues and major events.

Let’s take a look!

Best Sports Betting Sites

BetOnline : Best overall sports betting site

SportsBetting.ag : Best for sports betting resources

Bovada : Best for props betting

MyBookie : Best for a sports welcome bonus

Cloudbet : Best for Bitcoin sports betting

Everygame : Best for banking options

Xbet : Best for NBA betting

BetUS : Best crypto sportsbook

Gtbets : Best for new players

Busr : Best for mobile bets

1. BetOnline - Best Sports Betting Site Overall

Pros:

Over 50 betting markets for sports and entertainment

Over a dozen crypto banking options

Stunning sports bonus match up to $1,000

Excellent selection of props bets for major sports

Early lines and competitive odds

Cons:

Does not accept PayPal

For 18 years, BetOnline has remained one of the most popular online sports betting sites.

In addition to the amazing features listed below that the online sportsbook has to offer, their online casino contains just approximately 400 games, including over 200 slots, a live poker room, and live dealers.

Banking Options: 5/5

They offer over 20 banking methods for deposits, including all major credit cards, wire transfer, Tether, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and many more cryptocurrencies. They do have high processing fees for credit and debit cards, though all of their crypto options have no fees.

For payouts, players can use check by courier, money order, wire transfer, Stellar, and many more cryptocurrencies. All crypto withdrawals are delivered within 24 hours, however usually it takes just minutes.

Welcome Bonus: 5/5

When depositing $55 or more, new players can enter code BOL1000 for a 50% match up to an impressive $1,000 with a rollover of just 10x, a much more generous bonus amount and playthrough requirement than what most sports betting sites offer.

Other sports promotions offered here include a $25 player prop risk free bet and a $25 free bet for live betting.

Sports Betting Markets: 5/5

Between entertainment and sporting events, this online sportsbook offers over 40 sports online to choose from.

In addition, they bring oodles of markets within each sport. For example, you can bet on basketball leagues from Argentina, Australia, France, Germany, and more.

The online betting site also provides markets for eSports, horse racing from around the world, and niche options.

Prop Bets: 4.9/5

They offer a wide variety of propositions for all major sports, including a litany of props for regular season games, and they separate their proposition offerings in two different sections: Player Props and Game Props.

If soccer is your sport, then you will likely appreciate that they often have 11 different props for almost every game.

Click here to head to this top online sportsbook, BetOnline.

2. SportsBetting.ag - Best Site for Sports Betting Tools

Pros:

Convenient dedicated section for props

Over 30 betting markets for sports

Generous welcome bonus up to $1,000

22 methods for deposits and a whopping 18 for withdrawals

Quality online sports betting guides and useful tools

Cons:

Limited betting options for futures

Debuting in 2003, this has remained one of the top online betting sites for sports for nearly 20 years.

For those looking for additional online gambling options, their casino hosts over 400 games, including 300-plus slots, over 30 live dealer games, and they provide online poker rooms bringing the action to the cards.

Banking Options: 5/5

Their 20-plus deposit options include all major credit cards, cashier’s check, and over a dozen different cryptocurrencies, including all the popular ones.

For withdrawals, players can choose wire transfer, money order, check by courier, and over well over a dozen crypto or fiat currencies. Crypto payouts are delivered usually within minutes but up to 24 hours; this is their fastest withdrawal method.

Welcome Bonus: 5/5

New players to this online sports betting platform can capitalize on an excellent bonus by using code SB1000 for a 50% match up to $1,000. A minimum deposit of $55 is required, and the rollover requirement is a modest 10x.

For returning bettors, they offer a 25% sports reload bonus for up to $250 in free bets for each deposit of $50 or more, and reload bonuses come with a lower playthrough requirement of 6x.

Sports Betting Markets: 4.8/5

Aside from all the major leagues and college sports, they offer a handful of alternative or international leagues for all major events. They also have eSports, live betting (also known as in-play betting), darts, wagering options for the Dow Jones, and other unique activities.

This sports betting platform is not known for their year round entertainment markets, like betting on television shows or movies, but they offer more odds during award season than many other online betting sites.

Here, players can also take advantage of their many sports betting guides, including instructions on how the odds work for NFL, NBA, UFC, college sports, and many other sports.

They also provide useful sports betting tools, including a nifty betting calculator that converts odds, and it calculates win-risk factors, parlays, and teasers.

Prop Bets: 4.9

They do offer a dedicated props in-browser app that can be located by clicking on, Player Props. Conveniently, all on a single page, players can bet on games and players for all the different sports offered, which makes it very easy and fast to build a props betting slip.

They list all their props by categories, or you can choose to view the propositions offered under each individual sport. Here, you can also bet on futures and see what betting specials they may be offering.

You can click here to head to the dynamic SportsBetting.ag and take on their bonuses.

3. Bovada - Best Online Sportsbook for Props Betting

Pros:

Over an impressive 50 sports and entertainment betting markets

Innovative prop builder with hundreds of options

Unique deposit methods and superfast payout options

75% welcome sports bonus up to $750

Horse races from 17 different worldwide tracks

Cons:

Less banking methods than others

Because of their competitive betting odds, their robust racebook, large betting markets, and state of the art props builder, Bovada has been a sought out destination for bettors for over a decade.

You can also indulge in their casino, which offers over 200 games with over 120 slots and 30 live dealers. Additionally, they have a very popular live poker room with guaranteed tournaments of over $1 million.

Banking Options: 4.5/5

They accept most major credit cards, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and the very rare and convenient option to use Zelle.

For payouts, they utilize Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, Litecoin, Ethereum, check by courier, or vouchers. Even better, when players choose Bitcoin Cash or Litecoin, winnings are delivered within an hour.

Welcome Bonus: 4.8/5

Their $750 sports bonus for new players is an amazing deal! Just deposit using Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency and score a 75% match up to $750 with a rollover of a mere 5x.

To take advantage of this incredible offer, use the bonus code, BTCSWB750. Eventually, some other offers may include risk free bets, reload bonuses or enhanced odds.

Sports Betting Markets: 5/5

This is one of the best online betting sites for the sheer number of markets offered alone. Aside from all the standard offerings, like college football and NBA basketball, they offer alternative leagues and numerous niche sports, such as the Mexican Baseball League and badminton.

Their racebook provides options for both greyhound and horse racing alike, with 17 worldwide tracks. They also offer eSports, virtual sports, and year round entertainment options, including betting on television show plotlines.

Prop Bets: 5/5

Their props builder in-browser app is arguably the best one going today, offering more propositions for most of their sport options than most other online sports betting sites.

While many sports betting sites offer just a handful of props for each game, Bovada often provides well over a dozen propositions, sometimes surpassing even 200 different props on a single game!

Head there now by clicking this link to kick off your sports betting action with Bovada.

4. MyBookie - Best Bonus of all Sports Betting Sites

Pros:

Excellent $1,000 first deposit bonus

Low Bitcoin payout threshold

36+ betting markets, including over 20 basketball leagues

Live betting odds for most sports

Easy-to-use props betting app

Cons:

Fewer eSports betting options than other online sportsbooks

Launched in 2014, this sports betting platform is an excellent online sportsbook for those looking for a deposit bonus for sports and casino games.

Their online casino offers over 250 games with 150-plus slots and over 15 live dealers. They also offer four different varieties of a game that is, surprisingly, not often found at many online casinos, bingo.

Banking Options: 4/5

Though they do offer all the major choices, they offer just eight options for deposits, including most credit cards, Bitcoin, and Ripple.

For payouts, players can choose from three different options: eCheck, wire transfer, and Bitcoin. When Bitcoin is chosen, players can request a withdrawal starting at just $25.

Welcome Bonus: 5/5

When new sports bettors to the site deposit at least $50, they can claim a first deposit bonus up to $1,000 plus a $10 casino chip. This is a 50% match deposit for up to $1,000 with a rollover of 10x.

For the existing clients, MyBookie makes sure to bring offers like risk free bets, early payouts or, most frequently, reload bonuses.

Sports Betting Markets: 4.8/5

With over 36 sports markets to choose from, you could just bet on all the major leagues, but you also have the option to wager on lesser popular sports and leagues at this robust sportsbook, including Finnish Elite ice hockey and table tennis.

If basketball is your sport, then you have come to the right online sportsbook. MyBookie provides over 20 basketball leagues from around the world to bet on, including leagues in Greece and Austria, and they offer futures for international basketball.

They also bring over 15 tracks in their racebook, live betting, and usually at least three options for motorsports: NASCAR, F1, and MotoGP World Championship.

Prop Bets: 4.5/5

Their well-organized props bet page works seamlessly. For most sports during regular season games, they usually offer at least seven different propositions, and a few more for major events.

Click here to take advantage of MyBookie’s $1,000 welcome bonus and enjoy everything this sports betting site has to offer.

5. Cloudbet - Best Online Sportsbook for Crypto Sports Betting

Pros:

Dedicated Bitcoin sportsbook

One of the best eSports betting sites

Several games with zero margin odds

Superfast crypto payouts

Cons:

No native apps for Android or iOS

Because so many sports betting fans like to use crypto in our modern day and age, we wanted to include a dedicated Bitcoin sportsbook, and Cloudbet is one of the best in this market.

For those that may be unaware, a crypto casino or sportsbook is one that strictly accepts bets via cryptocurrency. Cloudbet has an online casino that accepts a few different crypto options, but their sportsbook is strictly for Bitcoin.

While Cloudbet does not currently offer a sports welcome bonus, their stupendous casino bonus can be used on many of their 300-plus casino games. And they also have a live section with over a whopping 100 live dealers, a number much higher than other online casinos.

Banking Options: 5/5

They offer over 20 different crypto options for both payouts and deposits alike, including their newly added option of accepting credit cards for deposits. And most of their crypto withdrawal methods deliver winnings in just minutes!

Welcome Bonus: 4/5

New sports bettors to the site can claim a casino bonus of a 100% matched deposit up to a stunning 5 BTC!

This incredible offer is strictly for their casino games, so the wagering requirements work a bit differently, releasing increments of the bonus credits for every 150 loyalty points earned. Every time a player makes a bet, they earn a set number of loyalty points.

Head to this Bitcoin online casino now to claim this incredible 100% match offer, and you can see the full breakdown of their points and bonus system.

Sports Betting Markets: 4/5

You will not find all the niche markets here that the other online sports betting brands listed in this article offer, though they do offer competitive betting odds for all the major leagues.

You must bet directly with Bitcoin, which is convenient for those that prefer using crypto directly, including Bitcoin betting on their vast options of eSports games and tournaments.

They also offer in play betting, a handful of unique sports, including the rarely offered sport of kabaddi, and an entertainment option or two.

Uniquely, and awesomely, they regularly provide several games for most major sports, including MMA and tennis, which feature no commission (zero margin) betting odds. These games are highlighted in a yellow box.

Prop Bets: 4/5

They offer just a handful of propositions for all the major sports, including major events. However, they do provide numerous options of alternative lines for nearly every game, which is a betting perk that many online sports betting platforms do not offer.

To have fun betting on sports with Bitcoin, just click here and sign up to Cloudbet.

Runners-Up

Ranking Methodology for the Best Sports Betting Sites

Banking Options: We looked at the number of methods available to players, and we docked points for any excessive processing fees. We also added points for fast payout options.

Welcome Bonus: Those with a sports bonus received extra points, and if the online sports betting sites also received points if they offered reasonable wagering requirements.

Sports Betting Markets: We know that most online sports betting fans wager on the most popular sports and events. However, we also understand that every player is different, so more points were earned from these online sportsbooks if they offered a higher number of niche markets.

Prop Bets: Propositions are no longer just for the Super Bowl. The more props offered to a player, the higher score we gave the online sportsbook.

Best Sports Betting Sites: FAQs

Are Online Sports Betting Sites Safe?

Because your safety and security are the most important factors to us, we only recommend and review trustworthy sports betting sites or online gambling brands. So, if you choose a sports betting site that we listed in this article, you can play with peace of mind.

What is a Rollover or Playthrough on the Best Sports Betting Sites?

A playthrough or rollover requirement is a multiple of a bonus you must make to successfully claim your winnings. They are usually not applied to free bets, though.

For example, if a sports betting site offers a $100 bonus on a deposit requiring a 10x rollover, this means you must bet 10 times that amount to collect, which would be a total of $1,000.

This does not mean you have to win $1,000 in sports bets, just that your total bets must equal $1,000. So, if you go up $100 and then down $100, that counts as $200 of bets toward the rollover requirement of $1,000, making the bonus offers more achievable.

What is the Most Popular Sport on the Sports Betting Sites?

In the US, NFL football is the most popular sport to bet on, and it is the second most popular sport worldwide to bet on. At all US sports betting site platforms, wagers placed on NFL games make up more than half of all the bets taken in.

What Are the Most Common Types of Sports Bets?

A standard betslip offered from an online sportsbook will provide three main options for wagers: point spread, moneyline, and the over-under.

Most experienced sports bettors will place action on the point spread, also known as a handicap bet, and the moneyline is the easiest type of sports wager because it is a straight up bet.

What is Props Betting on Online Betting Sites?

A proposition bet is a side wager placed during sporting events that do not have an impact on the overall outcome of the game or match.

For example, if you are betting on an NFL game or an MMA match, respectively, you may wager on which player will score a touchdown first or if there will be a knockdown.

Who Determines the Sports Betting Lines?

Usually, online sportsbooks employ a group of oddsmakers to set the betting odds. Additionally, there is almost always a heads oddsmaker for each major sport offered.

The head oddsmaker is usually a genius or mathematician, who has experience in the sport they are charged with. Their analysis includes using complicated computer algorithms to decide where to set the betting odds. In addition, they know when to adjust the line based on how the majority of the public are betting.

Are there Sports Betting Apps?

Mobile sports betting is very popular, and while some online sportsbooks do provide dedicated sports betting apps, most players simply use the mobile browser.

Most online sports betting sites optimize their mobile sportsbook to feel and work like a dedicated sports betting app.

Some of the online sportsbooks we listed offer a downloadable client for their casino or poker rooms, however, they do not offer a dedicated sports app because the mobile sportsbooks are well-designed and optimized to work perfectly.

Is it a Lengthy Process to Create a Sportsbook Online Account?

When you know what items to have prepared, it can take just minutes creating an account at sports betting websites. We walk you through this process below so that you can be placing your sports bets in no time.

How Do I Know Which of the Top Online Sportsbooks is the Best For Me?

All sports betting sites offer options to place wagers on all the popular sports and popular sporting events, though some offer more betting markets, various welcome bonuses, different banking methods, and a variety of props bets.

The best online betting site for you depends on what particular factor appeals to you the most. Let’s take a quick refresher on what each of the online sports betting platforms that we covered have to offer.

What do the Best Sports Betting Sites Bring to the Table? Quick Comparison

BetOnline: Ranked as the overall best sports betting site, known for offering over 50 sports and entertainment options to bet on, an amazing sports welcome bonus, a vast number of props, and early lines with great odds. Sign up and enter the code BOL1000 for a 50% welcome bonus up to $1,000.

SportsBetting.ag: Known for offering a wide variety of convenient banking methods, over 30 markets to bet on, and useful online sports betting tools and guides. Use the code SB1000 for a 50% match up to $1,000.

Bovada: They offer over 50 entertainment and sports options to bet on, they have an innovative props builder with a litany of proposition options, and their racebook contains nearly 20 worldwide tracks. Get started and use the code, BTCSWB750, for a $750 sports welcome bonus.

MyBookie: Known for having one of the best deposit bonuses in the industry, offering a low payout threshold for Bitcoin users, and offering many markets to bet on, including over 20 basketball leagues. Head to MyBookie and claim their impressive first deposit bonus up to $1,000 plus a $10 casino chip.

Cloudbet: Known for being a dedicated Bitcoin sportsbook, and they are strictly a crypto casino. They offer more eSports options than most online sportsbooks, and they regularly offer games in a variety of sports with no commission odds. Start playing directly with crypto, and you can take advantage of their 100% matched deposit up to 5 BTC for casino games!

How to Sign Up at a Sports Betting Site

Since BetOnline ranked as the best sports betting platform on our list, we are going to walk you through the process of creating an account for them.

Step One: Go to BetOnline.ag

Click the green “Join Now” button , located in the upper right area of the page.

Accurately fill out the form, including your name, number, and email.

Step Two: Check Your Email

While they do not make you do this right away, it is good practice to go ahead and verify your email.

Look for an email, asking to validate your email address. If you do not see this confirmation email within minutes of registering, remember to check your spam folder.

Step Three: Verify Your Account

This online sports betting company will not ask you to verify your identity immediately, however, it is always wise to do so as soon as possible because you will not be able to collect any winnings until you are verified.

Documents needed to verify your account include a government issued I.D., like a driver’s license, and a document to prove your home address, such as a utility bill.

You can verify your account ahead of them asking you to do so by clicking the profile icon, located in the upper right corner of their website, and clicking on “Cashier,” and then “Withdrawal.” Here, you should see a link to verify your identity.

Step Four: Claim Your Bonus, Make a Deposit, and Start Betting

Click the green “Deposit” button at the upper right-hand section of the website.

Choose the deposit method of your preference.

Below the deposit amount, if you want to take advantage of their excellent sports welcome bonus, enter the code, BOL1000, for a match of 50% for up to $1,000 in their sportsbook.

You are now ready to place bets at the best online betting site for sports.

So, What Are the Best Sports Betting Sites Online?

We hope our detailed coverage of the top sports betting sites provided you with ample information on deciding where you want to lay some action. We ranked BetOnline as the best online sportsbook because they received great marks in all the categories we rated.

No matter where you choose to place your bets, you know if you choose any of the online sportsbooks that we listed in this article that you can gamble there with peace of mind, knowing that you have chosen a trustworthy and secure online sports betting brand.

Please, always conduct your online gambling responsibly because the sports betting world stops being fun when major financial consequences ensue.

