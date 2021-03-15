Sparrow recognized as Best Hospital in new U.S. News rankings

Sparrow recognized as Best Hospital in new U.S. News rankings

Sponsored - Sparrow Hospital has been recognized as a Best Hospital for 2020-21 by U.S. News & World Report.

Sparrow earned a “Best Regional Hospitals” award badge and three “High Performing Hospitals” award emblems, for Congestive Heart Failure, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and hip replacement.

U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 16 specialties, 10 procedures and conditions. U.S. News recognized best regional hospitals based on high performing rankings across multiple areas of care.

“Our desire to treat patients with congestive heart failure has resulted in a team approach to care and standardized early outpatient evaluation post hospital discharge with aggressive management utilizing our infusion center and our advanced practice providers,” said Joel Cohn, M.D, a cardiologist with Sparrow Thoracic and Cardiovascular Institute (TCI).

“Orthopedic surgery is a rapidly changing profession,” said Jason Cochran, M.D., Sparrow Orthopedic Surgeon. “We are evolving with changes in healthcare. These changes are leading to advanced recovery and improved outcomes for our patients. We are offering our patients every technology that will rapidly advance discharge and restore function. It is an exciting time for orthopedics.”

Sparrow Pulmonary Care leaders said physicians, respiratory therapists, pharmacists, discharge planners and nurses at Sparrow Hospital worked collaboratively together to provide quality care for those patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Following evidence-based best practice medicine was the firm foundation for this success. Corey O’Brien, D.O., Pulmonary Critical Care Physician and Medical Director of Respiratory Therapy, said, “We established comprehensive pulmonary care that followed these patients from an exacerbation in the emergency room all the way through to outpatient services.”

The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in their 31st year, are designed to assist patients and their clinicians in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or for common elective procedures.

“The hospitals that rise to the top of our rankings and ratings have deep medical expertise, and each has built a track record of delivering good outcomes for patients,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News.

The U.S. News Best Hospitals methodologies in most areas of care are based largely on objective measures, such as risk-adjusted survival and discharge-to-home rates, volume, and quality of nursing, among other care-related indicators.

For more information, visit www.Sparrow.org/USNews.