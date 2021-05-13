Sparrow receives “A” grade for patient safety

Sponsored - https://www.hospitalsafetygrade.org/

LANSING, MI –Sparrow Hospital has once again earned an “A” for patient safety in a recent scorecard of more than 2,700 acute care hospitals nationwide, reflecting the hospital’s commitment to quality and the needs of our patients.

Prepared by The Leapfrog Group, the Spring 2021 Hospital Safety Grade rates a hospital’s overall performance in keeping patients safe from preventable harm and medical errors. The Safety Grade assigns an “A” through “F” grade to all general hospitals across the country and is updated every six months. It is based on a hospital’s performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections, and other harms to patients.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to healthcare quality and safety. Developed under the guidance of a national expert panel, grades are assigned based on 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

As a patient-centered health system, Sparrow continues to make great strides in patient safety by investing in new technology and new procedures. This Leapfrog grade is an outcome of the efforts of many caregivers.

Sparrow is part of a nine-hospital collaborative through the Michigan Health & Hospital Association Patient Safety Organization focusing on how caregivers can improve safety through review and analysis of past events, implementing proactive tools to recognize and correct errors, and setting quantitative goals.

To see Sparrow’s full score, visit HospitalSafetyScore.org.